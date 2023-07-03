Taylor Swift Jokes About Sprinting Offstage After Stage Malfunction at Eras Tour: “Still Swift AF Boi”

Taylor Swift is evidently a pro at bouncing back. The 33-year-old Speak Now singer encountered a significant stage mishap on June 30 during the first of two Eras Tour performances in Cincinnati.

Swift typically descends through the floor to change after the Reputation segment of her three-hour shows. However, it seemed that the trapdoor she was meant to use to leave during the transition at Friday's performance was broken. The Cruel Summer singer could be seen leaving the stage quickly in a fan-shot TikTok video of the incident after discovering a broken trapdoor. Swift then ran by her backup dancers as they left the stage through a side door while wearing a glittery, asymmetrical jumpsuit.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The Lavender Haze singer responded, "Still swift af boi," in the comments section of a different video of her escape that was ironically set to AWOLNATION's Run. “Cincinnati, I couldn’t love you more,” she wrote on Twitter. “Had the best two nights with you!!”

Swift said that her unexpected appearances alongside The National's Aaron Dessner and Eras Tour opener Gracie Abrams, with whom Swift worked on her albums Folklore and Evermore, made her second Cincinnati performance of her Eras Tour extremely meaningful. “Last night was so special getting to sing I miss you, I’m sorry with @gracieabrams in the acoustic set and bringing out @aaron_dessner to play Ivy in his hometown,” Swift wrote. “See you soon, Kansas City. Meanwhile, I’ll be counting down the minutes til Speak Now (my version) comes out July 7 WHICH IS VERY SOON,” she concluded.

Taylor Swift comments on a TikTok of her rushing backstage for her outfit change after a panel on the stage floor failed to open at the #ErasTour:



"still swift af boi"

Prior to the July 7 release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Swift urged her Minneapolis audience members to be kind online during an earlier Eras Tour performance. "I was hoping to ask you that, as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities. Right?" she told the crowd. "So what I'm trying to say is, I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that those who have the desire to own their music should be able to. That's why I'm putting out this album."

Cincinnati I couldn’t love you more. Had the best two nights with you!! Last night was so special getting to sing ‘I miss you, I’m sorry’ with @gracieabrams in the acoustic set and bringing out @aaron_dessner to play ‘Ivy’ in his hometown. 🥹 See you soon Kansas City, meanwhile… pic.twitter.com/w7oyGn2Mxb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 2, 2023

She continued, “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote. So what I'm trying to tell you is that I am not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago."

