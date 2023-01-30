Home > Entertainment Zachary Levi Says That He 'Hardcore Agrees' Pfizer Is a 'Danger' to the World By Mark Smith Jan. 30 2023, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

Actor Zachary Levi has sparked controversy following a series of tweets in which he criticized pharmaceutical company Pfizer. The Shazam! and Chuck actor sparked the controversy when he said that he "hardcore agree[s]" that Pfizer is a "danger" to the world.

Zachary was responding to a tweet by Lyndon Wood, CEO of consulting group Moorhouse, which read: "Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?"

In a follow up tweet, Zachary linked to details of a settlement between Pfizer and the Justice Department which was the “largest health care fraud settlement in its history.” He said that the settlement was "just one example of what I'm referring to."

Just one example of what I’m referring to…😔https://t.co/5xCpCSCDrl — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 29, 2023

As Market Realist explains: "In Pfizer’s 2009 settlement, the company had to pay a criminal fine of $1.195 billion and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn Company Inc. had to forfeit $105 million, for a grand total of $1.3 billion. It's still the largest criminal fine ever imposed in the U.S."

The publication explains that Pfizer paid an additional $1 billion as part of the settlement to "resolve allegations under the civil False Claims Act that the company illegally promoted four drugs." The settlement claimed that Pfizer gave healthcare providers incentives for prescribing the drugs in question.

Unsurprisingly, Zachary's tweets attracted a fair amount of controversy. One user wrote: "Here I was, actually kind of excited for your movie. But nah. I’m not supporting you now."

Here I was, actually kind of excited for your movie. But nah. I’m not supporting you now. — Rasmus Rasmussen (@theprint) January 29, 2023

While another added: "For your own sake, please call [Mark Ruffalo] and beg him to help you understand how celebrities can be outspoken critics of corporate America, Big Pharma, and even Pfizer specifically without playing into antivax propaganda."

For your own sake, please call @MarkRuffalo and beg him to help you understand how celebrities can be outspoken critics of corporate America, Big Pharma, and even Pfizer specifically without playing into antivax propaganda. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) January 29, 2023

Others came to Zachary's defense, with one writing: "Ignore the comments from all the morons."

Ignore the comments from all the morons. — Dominic Riccitello (@DominicScott) January 29, 2023

While another added: "Glad to see Hollywood waking up."