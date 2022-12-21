Tom Selleck's Daughter Is a Stunning and Successful Athlete

In an interview with EQ Living, Hannah revealed how supportive her parents were of her dreams.

“Because [my parents are] both artists, they believe in the idea that you have to be very passionate about what you do to be successful,” Hannah told the publication. “They encouraged me to be passionate about it and immersed in it, and from there it was kind of on me how much I wanted it. They always let me take the lead. If I wanted to move barns or trainers, that was my decision.”