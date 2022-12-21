Paul Walker's Daughter Is a Stunning Model Who Does a Lot For Charity
Actor Paul Walker was best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise. Unfortunately, he tragically died in a car accident in 2013, leaving behind a 15-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker. Meadow is now 24, and despite the immense loss and grief she faced at such a young age, has gone on to become a successful model and continues to honor and remember her father through various charitable and philanthropic endeavors.
Here's everything you need to know about Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker Thornton Allan.
Meadow Walker is a successful model
Meadow has become a successful model, working with the likes of Calvin Klein and designer Alexander Wang. She also works with dna Model Management and Viva Model Management. She often shares photos of her modeling pursuits with her 3.7 million Instagram followers.
Meadow Walker is married to Louis Thornton-Allan
Meadow Walker has been married to her husband Louis Thornton-Allan for just over one year. Her father's Fast & Furious co-star, Vin Diesel, walked Meadow down the aisle at their ceremony in the Dominican Republic in August 2021. Louis, 23, is an upcoming British actor and model.
The couple seems quite happy, with Meadow taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on their one-year anniversary.
"Happy anniversary my love! One year married to you," Meadow wrote at the time. She also shared an image of the two embracing at an outdoor horse stable.
In an interview with Extra TV, Vin Diesel revealed that he has a very close father-daughter relationship with Meadow following Paul Walker's death.
"She takes good care of me, to be honest," the actor revealed. "She is the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day...I feel very protective."
Meadow Walker runs The Paul Walker Foundation
In 2015, Meadow founded The Paul Walker Foundation in her father's honor. The foundation's mission is to "provide grant funding to support marine science and conservation, ocean education and research, and other charitable causes."
On their website, the foundation features students of marine science who have received scholarships and awards for their education.
Paul Walker had a deep love for marine biology and conservation, working with shark conservation group Oceana during his lifetime.