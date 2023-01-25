Home > Entertainment Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images Paris Hilton, 41, Reveals Arrival of Newborn via Surrogate By Mark Smith Jan. 25 2023, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Reality TV star Paris Hilton shocked fans on Tuesday after revealing that she had welcomed a baby boy into the world with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate. "You are already loved beyond word," Paris wrote in a caption alongside an image of her holding the baby's hand in her fingers.

In January 2021, Paris revealed that she and Carter had been recommended IVF specialist Dr. Andy Huang by none other than Kim Kardashian. "[Kim was the one] who told me about that," the star revealed during The Trend Reporter podcast. I didn't even know anything about it."

She went on to add: "I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor." Sure enough, Kim Kardashian was one of thousands of commenters on Paris' Instagram post, writing: "So happy for you guys!!!"

Paris went on to add during the podcast: "We have been doing IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. I've already undergone the egg extraction procedure. It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times."

Speaking of her relationship with Carter, Paris added: "Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time... that it wasn't that bad." "[Carter] is just my dream guy. He's 100 percent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our babies' names and all of that."

While this will be Paris' first child, Carter already has another child with Laura Bellizzi. On her journey into motherhood, Paris said: "I'm really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have, like, a real life. Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life." "And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."

In a statement to PEOPLE following the announcement, Paris said: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Back in 2021, Carter said: "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis, just the two of us during these past 15 months, and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place, and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."