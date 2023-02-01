Home > Entertainment Source: Theo Wargo/WireImage Olivia Wilde Is On Harry Styles' 'Banned List' According to Viral TikTok By Mark Smith Feb. 1 2023, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Back in November 2022, musician Harry Styles and actress Olivia Wilde called it quits. The two had been in a public relationship since January 2021 after Harry starred in Olivia’s movie Don’t Worry Darling. And now, a viral TikTok video is claiming that Harry Styles added Olivia Wilde to his "banned" list for concerts.

The video claims to show "Harry Styles's security with banned list," at a recent concert. An image in the video appears to show a security member with a photo of Olivia Wilde in his pocket.

However, some fans are doubting the validity of the video. "Most of the time these cards show the people who do not need to show their passes and have [all area access]," one user claimed. While another added: "[Definitely] photoshopped but so funny."

According to People, the split was amicable, with a source telling the publication that the two were simply at different stages of their lives. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” the source said. “It’s a very amicable decision.” One source claimed that the two were still "very very close friends” while another added that “right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

However, other sources told US Weekly that Olivia was “still very much upset about the breakup” and had attempted to "move on" by taking a vacation. “Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress,” they said. Another added: “The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It’s just a tricky situation, though.”

The breakup came amid tabloid allegations that Olivia cheated on her then-fiance Jason Sudeikis with Harry. The public pressure on them has been difficult,” a friend of the ex-couple said. “They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

Addressing the breakup in a VOGUE interview, Olivia said: “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about it. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”