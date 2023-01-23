Home > Entertainment Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV Noah Schnapp Left a Hilarious ''Stranger Things'' Easter Egg in His Yearbook By Mark Smith Jan. 23 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

If you want to feel old, actor Noah Schnapp, best known for his role as Will Byers in Netflix's Stranger Things, just recently turned 18. While his television counterpart is still in High School, Noah just recently graduated from Scarsdale High School in New York and is now attending the University of Pennsylvania.

A TikTok user who went to the same high school as Noah recently decided to share his entry in their yearbook. "Um help I found this in my yearbook," the original uploader wrote in a caption alongside the video.

Obviously, Stranger Things fans picked up on the TikTok video and quickly noticed that the yearbook entry is actually an easter egg for the show. Noah's quote reads: "To all the teachers that ever taught me a thing." And then directs readers towards a specific timestamp of Stranger Things season 2, episode 5.

Y'all I am SCREAMING check out the quote Noah Schnapp put for his Sr pic yearbook quote, like actually go to the clip pic.twitter.com/Y1Mopa9I0n — Ariel *Fan Account* Not affiliated with HMT or ST (@JoesTxGirl) January 21, 2023

"Y'all I am SCREAMING check out the quote Noah Schnapp put for his Sr pic yearbook quote, like actually go to the clip," one Twitter user wrote. Here's the Stranger Things moment that Noah was referencing:

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7l9ObbIK4Q — Ariel *Fan Account* Not affiliated with HMT or ST (@JoesTxGirl) January 21, 2023

Obviously, social media users loved the prank. "Me counting all the times Noah Schnapp has been smart," one user wrote.

Me counting all the times Noah schnapp has been smart pic.twitter.com/gSMapK4xZ2 — Danny (@danni4pf) January 22, 2023

While another added: "My high school stopped allowing time stamps ages ago."

my high school stopped allowing time stamps ages ago 💀 — simon/bug 🛸 (@vvilmonvibes) January 22, 2023

"Somehow it makes it WAY better that it’s not his line," another concluded.

Somehow it makes it WAY better that it’s not his line. — The Hound (@TheHoundReacts) January 23, 2023