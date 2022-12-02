Malu Trevejo Shares Bare-Faced Selfies Wearing Bralette in Steamy Instagram Post
Cuban singer Malu Trevejo has shared some candid bare-faced selfies with her more than 11 million fans on Instagram. The influencer, who rose to fame with her performances on Musical.ly, decided to share just how she looks with and without makeup, and fans are having a difficult time telling the difference.
"Bare face then makeup," Malu wrote alongside the pics. In the images, Malu is wearing her lounging gear, including an incredible bralette and jogger combo.
It takes a lot of courage for influencers to show themselves without makeup, and fans decided to heap on support for Malu.
"Gorgeous both ways," one user wrote."
While another added: "bare face >>>>"
Malu also shared the look in a video with her followers on TikTok.
The posts come just a day after someone reportedly broke into Malu's home. The star went live on Instagram with tears flowing down her face as she claimed that someone had broken into her house and that she knows the perpetrator.
“Look what just happened to me,” she said during the broadcast. “And the fact is that I know who did this, too. Broke into my house, took all my sh*t.”
“This has been happening because of the people I’ve been working with in the past have been doing sh*t to me,” she added through tears. “I can’t stay quiet no more. I’m so tired! I’m so tired. I’ve been trying to hide everything that’s been going on, but I can’t no more. I don’t care. I don’t have a manager.”
Fans heaped on support for the singer following the break-in, with one writing: "I don't understand why her life is getting worse all the time, all she does is be happy but people don't want it."
While another added: "She needs to sell that house and relocate and never give anyone the address where you rest at my heart breaks for her she trusts to easily."
Others also encouraged her to move out, stating: "She needs to move and the fact that she lives alone makes her an easy target… I hope she gets to a safer place soon."