TikTokers Reveal Kim Kardashian's $90 Skims Pajamas Cost Just Dollars In Turkey By Mark Smith Jan. 24 2023, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

It's no secret that much of the fashion industry operates on very high-profit margins. Shoes, dresses, and underwear that can cost consumers hundreds of dollars are often manufactured for just a few dollars in places like Turkey, India, and China. And according to a series of TikTok videos, Kim Kardashian's Skims brand can be added to that list.

Skims sells an array of underwear, swimwear, pajamas, and loungewear. It was launched in 2019 by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede, and Jens Grede. Some of their most popular items can cost as much as $128. Unsurprisingly, their cost has been subject to plenty of online criticism. "I would buy all of SKIMS if I could but that would cost my U of T students loans and more," one user wrote.

I would but all of SKIMS if I could but that would cost my U of T students loans and more lmao — hgjjhgj (@yesbianobia) January 20, 2023

While another added: "Idk if I’m just cheap or skims cost too much."

Idk if I’m just cheap or skims cost too much — woo. (@BestStoryTold) December 2, 2022

But according to two TikTok users, Skims are manufactured by a Turkish company Eurotex Tekstil Ticaret, and likely don't cost that much to manufacture. User @heyalexfriedman posted a TikTok last year which has since gone viral, in which they used an online tool called ImportYeti to make the discovery. According to the tool, the company makes clothes for the likes of Skims and Spanx.

The user's originally video was briefly taken down by TikTok for “illegal activities and regulated goods,” but has since been restored. “It appears as though a video of mine that featured where to find the manufacturers for a certain member of a famous family’s brand got taken down,” they said in a follow-up video.

The topic has come up again after another influencer, Justin Phillips, revealed the same information. "Branding matters more than the product," one user commented to to explain why the clothes cost so much.