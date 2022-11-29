The Inquisitr
Home > Entertainment
ebebcacbee
Source: Instagram

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Shares Bikini Pics on Honeymoon

By

Nov. 29 2022, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden's newlywed granddaughter, Naomi Biden, has shared candid pictures during her honeymoon to the Seychelles. The snaps include a picture of Naomi soaking up the sun on the deck of her villa, which has incredible views of the ocean.

Article continues below advertisement

Soaking up the sun in the Seychelles

Naomi, 28, and her husband Peter Neal, 25, got married at the White House during a private ceremony on November 19. After becoming only the 19th couple to recite their vows at the most important building in the world, the pair jetted off for a luxurious honeymoon getaway.

Article continues below advertisement

Although, it didn't come as a surprise

Naomi and Peter's choice of location didn't come as a surprise. During a Friendsgiving event for troops at the Marine Corps Air Station, Jill Biden accidentally revealed the destination. "So, they went on a honeymoon … in the Seychelles," the First Lady was heard saying when she didn't realize that the microphone she was wearing was still on.

Article continues below advertisement

Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden

Naomi, a successful lawyer in the Washington area, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, Hunter’s first wife. Since President Joe Biden entered office, she's been living with Peter at the White House. Neal reportedly proposed in September 2021 near his childhood home and used a ring that repurposed the band of his grandmother's engagement ring.

gettyimages
Source: Pete Marovich/Getty Images
Advertisement

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    The Inquisitr Logo

    © Copyright 2022 The Inquisitr. The Inquisitr is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.