Joe Biden's Granddaughter Shares Bikini Pics on Honeymoon
President Joe Biden's newlywed granddaughter, Naomi Biden, has shared candid pictures during her honeymoon to the Seychelles. The snaps include a picture of Naomi soaking up the sun on the deck of her villa, which has incredible views of the ocean.
Soaking up the sun in the Seychelles
Naomi, 28, and her husband Peter Neal, 25, got married at the White House during a private ceremony on November 19. After becoming only the 19th couple to recite their vows at the most important building in the world, the pair jetted off for a luxurious honeymoon getaway.
Although, it didn't come as a surprise
Naomi and Peter's choice of location didn't come as a surprise. During a Friendsgiving event for troops at the Marine Corps Air Station, Jill Biden accidentally revealed the destination. "So, they went on a honeymoon … in the Seychelles," the First Lady was heard saying when she didn't realize that the microphone she was wearing was still on.
Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden
Naomi, a successful lawyer in the Washington area, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, Hunter’s first wife. Since President Joe Biden entered office, she's been living with Peter at the White House. Neal reportedly proposed in September 2021 near his childhood home and used a ring that repurposed the band of his grandmother's engagement ring.