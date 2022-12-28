Is Drake a Billionaire? Everything You Need to Know About the Rapper's Net Worth
From humble starts in the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation, Drake — born Aubrey Graham — is now a household name around the world. Having made the move from acting to rapping, his musical career began in 2006 with the release of his “Room for Improvement” mixtape. Just over a decade later in 2021, Drake's music was streamed more than every song released prior to 1980 combined.
But what has this success meant for Drake's wallet? Here's everything you need to know about the rapper's net worth and whether he's reached billionaire status.
Nicki Minaj claims that Drake is a billionaire
In a series of Instagram stories, fellow rapper Nicki Minaj claimed that Drake is indeed a billionaire. While in front of a private jet, Nicki claimed: “This is what happens when you got a rich — I’m sorry, a very rich, rich, rich, rich — Canadian friend… who is the only billionaire that I know that don’t want people to know he a billionaire.”
To add to the rumors, Nicki was also spotted liking a tweet which reads: “shoutout to Drake for being a billionaire too, even though he doesn’t want people to know.”
Drake has gambled over $1 Billion in just two months
In one of his most recent ventures, Drake announced a partnership with cryptocurrency gambling site Stake. According to an analysis by Casino.org, the rapper wagered over $1 Billion in just two months. However, it's likely that Drake is playing with house money rather than his own funds. It's unclear how much Drake is being paid for his endorsement, though some streamers are making millions of dollars a month from gambling sponsors.
Other sources put Drake's net worth at around $200 million
According to Distractify, Drake has a net worth of around $200 million. Most of that has come from his incredibly successful music career. Celebrity Net Worth estimated that the artist has grossed more than $430 million before taxes and living costs. With Forbes estimating that Drake earned around $49 million in 2020 alone, that's not a hard number to believe.
Drake
Rapper
Net worth: $200 Million
While Drake's net worth is disputed, it most likely sits at around $200 Million. However, Nicki Minaj has claimed on several occasions that Drake is a billionaire.