Henry Cavill’s Got a Massive Project Lined up After Leaving ‘Superman’ and ‘The Witcher’ Behind
It's been a tumultuous past few weeks for Henry Cavill. After what's felt like years of speculation as to who will be the Man of Steel going forward in the DC Extended Universe, fans thought that they'd get to see a showdown between Cavill's Superman and The Rock's Black Adam in Dwayne Johnson's superhero flick of the same name.
Trouble is, Black Adam was a mess of a film that packed way too much "world-building" into a single movie, resulting in a film that seemed more intent on ticking off certain blockbuster boxes, cherry-picking from scenes and moments found in other superhero films which culminated in a movie that felt like it was developed by an algorithm.
The end of the movie may've featured Henry Cavill at the end, portending a showdown between Black Adam and Superman, but the flick itself wasn't enough to get fans interested, so DC ultimately decided to pull the plug on both an Adam sequel and any future films with Cavill as the last son of Krypton.
But that isn't the only other high-profile franchise Cavill departed: it was announced that he would no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher, one of the streaming platform's most widely watched original series based on the wildly popular video game franchises from Projekt Red.
It's no secret that on top of being an internationally-known box office star, Cavill's a big-time nerd who proudly proclaims his love for gaming. His knowledge of The Witcher lore, coupled with his professed passion for the franchise reportedly came in handy during filming, so that, combined with his name recognition, means that the series may definitely be taking a blow moving forward.
And while Cavill's career has shifted in another direction as of late, especially once the news surfaced that he fired his manager, Dany Garcia (who also happens to manage The Rock), he doesn't seem to have wasted any time securing another massive franchise: Warhammer 40,000.
The miniature wargame is popular all over the world but enjoys its biggest audience in the United Kingdom, coincidentally, where Cavill is from. He's been a lifelong fan of the game, and he'll not only be starring in the new Amazon Studios series but will Executive Produce it as well.
According to Deadline, Cavill had this to say about his involvement in the series: "I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honor and the responsibility. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh on lifelong dream come true."
He added, "For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live-action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life. Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon."
Cavill says that being able to work with Amazon will allow for a fan-centric Warhammer cinematic experience that those who love the franchise to fully enjoy: "And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer. To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen. Our first steps are to find our Filmmaker/Creator/Writer."