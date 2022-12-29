Henry Cavill’s Got a Massive Project Lined up After Leaving ‘Superman’ and ‘The Witcher’ Behind

Cavill says that being able to work with Amazon will allow for a fan-centric Warhammer cinematic experience that those who love the franchise to fully enjoy: "And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer. To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen. Our first steps are to find our Filmmaker/Creator/Writer."