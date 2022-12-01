Heidi Klum's 18-Year-Old Daughter Models In Lingerie Alongside Her 49-Year-Old Mom

Leni Klum is the daughter of glamor model Heidi Klum and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. However, her parent's relationship didn't last long. In March 2003, the two made their relationship public. In December, Heidi announced that she was pregnant with Leni. Soon after, the two split up.

Despite the breakup between her parents, Leni and her biological father still see each other every now and then, as per TMZ.