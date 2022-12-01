Heidi Klum's 18-Year-Old Daughter Models In Lingerie Alongside Her 49-Year-Old Mom
Heidi Klum is one of the best-known glamor models in the world. During her decades on the scene, she's been nominated for six Emmy Awards, graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and worked for Victoria's Secret as one of their "Angels". Heidi is still going strong at age 49, with over 10 million fans following her on Instagram.
And if social media is anything to go by, the model's 18-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, looks set to dominate the space just like her mother. Here's everything you need to know about Heidi, including photos that she's taken alongside her famous mother.
Leni Klum is the biological daughter of Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore
Leni Klum is the daughter of glamor model Heidi Klum and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. However, her parent's relationship didn't last long. In March 2003, the two made their relationship public. In December, Heidi announced that she was pregnant with Leni. Soon after, the two split up.
Despite the breakup between her parents, Leni and her biological father still see each other every now and then, as per TMZ.
However, Seal is Leni Klum's adoptive father
After splitting up with Briatore, Heidi Klum started dating musician Seal. The artist, whose real name is Henry Samuel, adopted Leni Klum in 2009. Seal and Heidi share three more children: Henry, 16, Johan, 14, and daughter Lou, 12.
Despite Heidi and Seal calling it quits in 2014, Leni is still incredibly close with her adoptive father.
Now, Leni is 18 and following in her mother's footsteps
It looks like Leni's future will be just as successful as her mother's past and present. The glamor model already has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram and is an ambassador for the likes of Dior and GHD. She's also featured in several lingerie campaigns for Intimissimi alongside her mother.
Just a few days ago, Heidi shared an image of the two modeling pajamas from the Italian fashion brand.
According to an Interview with PEOPLE, Leni was first approached to begin modelling when she was just 12: "I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes."
"I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more."
Leni has faced criticism for being a "nepo baby" in the past because of her famous parents.
"I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom," Leni acknowledged in the interview. "But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."