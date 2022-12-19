Elon Musk's List of Ex-Girlfriends Is Long and Confusing

Depending on how Tesla stock is doing on any particular day, Elon Musk is one of the richest people in the world. And given his recent acquisition of the social media platform Twitter, he's also one of the most famous billionaires in the world. Both of these traits have meant that he's had quite a remarkable list of relationships.

Here's everything you need to know about Elon Musk's ex-girlfriends, ex-wives, and relationships in general.