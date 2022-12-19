Elon Musk's List of Ex-Girlfriends Is Long and Confusing
Depending on how Tesla stock is doing on any particular day, Elon Musk is one of the richest people in the world. And given his recent acquisition of the social media platform Twitter, he's also one of the most famous billionaires in the world. Both of these traits have meant that he's had quite a remarkable list of relationships.
Here's everything you need to know about Elon Musk's ex-girlfriends, ex-wives, and relationships in general.
Natasha Bassett (present)
Elon Musk is currently rumored to be dating actress Natasha Bassett. The 29-year-old was spotted leaving Elon's private plane in Los Angeles, wearing a trench coat and sunglasses. A source told Hollywood Life: “[Natasha and Elon] have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.”
That's about all we know on the new couple for now.
Grimes (2018 - 2022)
The relationship between Elon Musk and musician Grimes is perhaps best known for resulting in two children, a son named X Æ A-Xii born in May 2020, and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl born via surrogate in December 2021. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. The couple began flirting on Twitter in April 2018, sparking relationship rumors.
In May, the couple went public with an appearance at the Met Gala.
"They've been seeing each other but have been keeping their relationship under the radar," a source told PEOPLE at the time.
By August, Elon and Grimes sparked breakup rumors when they unfollowed each other on social media. However, they seemingly got back together by October when the pair were spotted in a pumpkin patch together with Elon's kids.
In January 2020, Grimes revealed that she was pregnant on Instagram. By May, X Æ A-Xii Musk was born.
"I do actually just really love my boyfriend," Grimes told Rolling Stone at the time.
Opening up about parenting, Elon told The New York Times: "Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now," calling the singer "pretty special" and "one of the most unusual people I've ever met." He went on: "When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me."
In September 2021, the couple broke up for a second time.
Elon told Page Six: "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms. It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."
In October, after Grimes was spotted reading Karl Marx, Grimes clarified: "Full disclosure I'm still living with E and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I'm more interested in a radical decentralized UBI that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven't ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented)."
And in December, the couple welcomed their second baby together, born via surrogate. The baby girl was named Exa Dark Sideræl, or Y for short.
In March 2022, Grimes revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that the couple was back together again: "There's no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."
Just a few days later, the relationship was over again.
"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out," Grimes explained.
Amber Heard (2016 - 2017)
Amber Heard may be Elon Musk's most infamous girlfriend. According to PEOPLE, Musk had asked a mutual acquaintance to introduce him to Amber after the 2013 film Machete Kills, in which they both appeared.
"If there is a party or event with Amber, I'd be interested in meeting her just out of curiosity," Musk wrote in an email that was leaked to the press. "Allegedly, she is a fan of George Orwell and Ayn Rand … most unusual."
A dinner was reportedly scheduled, though Heard did not show up because she was dating Johnny Depp at the time.
However, according to PEOPLE, Elon had just wanted to meet "interesting people from all different industries."
The pair would go on to meet at the 2016 Met Gala after Johnny Depp stood Amber up.
"I didn't recognize [Elon] until we started talking and he reminded me we had met once before," Amber revealed at her and Depp's defamation trial. "He seemed like a real gentleman. He was really nice. He sat at a nearby table and we got to speaking that night and eventually became friends."
Later in 2016, Amber and Elon were spotted at a nightclub together and reportedly seemed like they were in a relationship.
This was confirmed in early 2017 when Amber shared an image of the two sitting beside each other at a restaurant on Instagram. Musk had a lipstick kiss mark on his cheek.
By August, the pair had broken up, with Elon writing on Instagram: "Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close, and love one another. Long distance relationships, when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."
In a joint statement, the pair emphasized: "We would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise."
Talulah Riley (2008 - 2016)
Talulah Riley was Elon Musk's second wife, though the pair married twice. The Westworld actress met Elon at a bar in London in 2008 and the pair started dating soon after. The pair got married in 2010, only to split in 2012. By 2013, they were getting married again only to officially divorce in 2016.
On BBC documentary The Elon Musk Show, Talulah detailed her relationship the billionaire: “My first impressions were that he was very sweet, he seemed quite shy. He said ‘may I put my hand on your knee, and I said, ‘OK go on then’, I thought it was quite sweet that he asked.”
“Then one evening I remember he said would you like to come back to my hotel room so we can look at rocket videos? And I thought, OK, I’ll come back. And we did get into his hotel room… and he did just show me rocket videos.”
Just 10 days later, the couple were engaged.
“I moved straight into the home with all the children and it became a very real thing immediately,” she went on. "I think because of my youth, I was relatively gung-ho about it. Essentially our home life was work. We were focused on the companies and the children.”
Talulah went on to defend her ex-husband, saying that he was not “cold and emotionless”, and that “nothing could be further from the truth.”
Justine Musk (1998 - 2008)
Justine Musk, born Jennifer Justine Wilson, married Elon Musk in 2000. Justine is the author of the fantasy novel BloodAngel, published in 2005 by Penguin Books. Her second book, Uninvited, was published in 2007. While a sequel to BloodAngel was published in 2008.
Not too much is known about Justine and Elon's relationship. However, the couple had several children together. Unfortunately, their first child died of sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old. Through vitro fertilization, the couple would go on to have twins in 2004 and triplets in 2006. The couple divorced in 2008.
In an article for Marie Claire, Justine would detail the toxic relationship between her and Elon, writing: "As we danced at our wedding reception, Elon told me, 'I am the alpha in this relationship.' ... He had grown up in the male-dominated culture of South Africa, and the will to compete and dominate that made him so successful in business did not magically shut off when he came home ... Elon's judgment overruled mine, and he was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking. 'I am your wife,' I told him repeatedly, 'not your employee.'"
"'If you were my employee,' he said just as often, 'I would fire you.'"
Despite the toxicity, Justine says she kept Musk's last name after the divorce for the sake of her children.
"Elon and I share custody of the children, who are thriving," Justine wrote. "I feel grounded now, and deeply grateful for my life."