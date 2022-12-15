Elle Macpherson, 58, Shows Off Fit Body In String Bikini

In an interview with Body+Soul, Elle recently talked about the health regime she's followed to stay so fit in her 50s. "I like to start my day in the way I intend for it to flow," the model explained. "I’m usually up with the sun and the first thing I do is hydrate with filtered water and lime."

She then does yoga or a 4-minute workout in the sun, followed by a cold plunge and a matcha to get her ready for the day.