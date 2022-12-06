Dana Hamm Poses In Tiny Top That Barely Covers Anything
Fitness model Dana Hamm is continuing her vacation to Tahiti, which is good news for fans. This morning, Dana took to Instagram yet again to share more stunning photos of herself. This time, Dana is showing off a tiny top that barely covers anything.
"Just sharing the love," the influencer wrote in a caption alongside the album of images and videos. "From my trip to Tahiti, Bora Bora and Moorea. Ever been? I highly recommend it."
Fans seemed to love the latest photos.
"No matter where you go, you’re still the most beautiful sight at any location," one user wrote.
While another added: "A beautiful island for a beautiful lady."
Dana Hamm has been loving her vacation to Tahiti
Dana has been sharing lots of photos from her recent trip. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her hiking outfit.
"Are you drawn to the mountains or the beach," Dana asked her fans in a caption alongside the images. "I really love both these days. It's a tough call, but it's magical when they both exist in the same terrain."
Dana also shared a neon green diving outfit with straps in a few key areas. While Dana admits that this outfit was more about fashion than function, her fans still loved the look.
"It was a windy day, but I decided to go for a dive anyway," Dana wrote. "I wasn't disappointed. I saw tons of tropical fish and some stingrays as well as some fairly healthy coral. And no I didn't dive in this outfit, lol, but it has a scuba vibe."
In another post, the fitness model shared pictures of her in a bikini, alongside the caption: "Burn baby burn! Am I getting red yet? My stomach, forehead, and nose wait and chest are rather pink."
Judging by her Instagram stories, Dana is having lots of fun on her break
If Dana's Instagram stories are anything to go by, she's certainly having fun exploring Tahiti. The model has shared images of delicious food, cute chickens, and of course, incredible selfies.
Here are some of the highlights: