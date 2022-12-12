Dana Hamm's Newest Bikini Photoshoot Barely Covers Anything
Fitness model and social media influencer Dana Hamm is no stranger to small bikinis. She frequently shares pictures with her 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and this weekend was no different. Hamm, who's graced the covers of Shape and Women's Health, recently took to social media to share her latest pics from her vacation in Tahiti.
"Where's your dream vacation?" Dana asked in a caption alongside a video of her modelling in a tiny bikini.
"Right next to you," one fan responded.
While another added: "Dream vacation? Your pool!"
In her Instagram stories, Dana also shared this candid photo of her attempting to model underneath a waterfall. Somehow, she still pulled it off.
"Absolutely stunning," one fan wrote in response.
This isn't the first time that Dana's fans have seen this bikini. She previously wore it in a video alongside the caption: "My evil twin showed up in Bora Bora! Should I make her leave or let her stay? The back of this swimsuit is much more conservative than the front!"
Dana has shared various other outfits during her vacation to the Pacific.
"Are you romantic," Dana asked in a caption alongside an image of her in a seriously low-cut dress. "What's the most romantic thing you've ever done?"
In another, she appeared in a tiny top.
"Just sharing the love," the influencer wrote in a caption alongside the album of images and videos. "From my trip to Tahiti, Bora Bora and Moorea. Ever been? I highly recommend it."
"Are you drawn to the mountains or the beach," Dana asked her fans in a caption photos of her in another bikini. "I really love both these days. It's a tough call, but it's magical when they both exist in the same terrain."
While Dana may come to regret her hiking outfit when she has to deal with all the bug bites, her fans certainly seem supportive of the choice.
And she also shared this look in a bright neon green diving suit.
The model wrote: "It was a windy day, but I decided to go for a dive anyway. I wasn't disappointed. I saw tons of tropical fish and some stingrays as well as some fairly healthy coral. And no I didn't dive in this outfit, lol, but it has a scuba vibe."
The bad news is that Dana's trip to Tahiti seems to be over. She recently shared photos of her plane ride back to reality in her Instagram stories. The good news is that we're sure Dana will continue to share more photos and videos on her Instagram profile.