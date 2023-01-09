The Inquisitr
Chris Evans, 41, and New 25-Year-Old Actress Girlfriend Get Playful On Instagram

Jan. 9 2023, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

Captain America actor Chris Evans took to Instagram over the weekend to confirm his relationship status. For the past year, the Marvel veteran had been rumored to be quietly dating 25-year-old Portuguese actor Alba Baptista. In a series of posts on his Instagram Stories, Chris confirmed the rumors.

The posts provide "a look back at 2022" and feature Chris and Alba being playful together.

Alba began her career in her native Portugal but has become best-known state-side for her roles in Warrior Nun and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

alba
Source: Chris Evans / Instagram

Despite the age difference, Chris and Alba seem to be having plenty of fun together.

alba
Source: Chris Evans / Instagram

Chris Evans has had a long list of girlfriends since he rose to fame. Here's a complete list of all the women whom Chris has been romantically linked to.

Kate Bosworth

gettyimages
Source: Tom Cooper / Stringer

Back in the early 2000s, Kate Bosworth and Chris Evans reportedly had a thing while working on The Newcomers together. However, the relationship didn't last long.

Jessica Biel

gettyimages
Source: Vince Bucci / Stringer

Jessica Biel has Chris Evan's first long-term girlfriend. The pair began dating in 2001 and starred in Cellular and London together. The couple dated for five years before splitting, with Jessica marrying Justin Timberlake in 2012.

Emmy Rossum

gettyimages
Source: David Livingston/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum and Chris Evans were rumored to have briefly dated in 2007, though representatives of the actors denied the claims at the time.

Christina Ricci

gettyimages
Source: Michael Tullberg / Stringer

Christina Ricci and Chris Evans were also rumored to have briefly dated in 2007 when the pair walked the red carpet of the 2007 Met Gala together.

Kristin Cavallari

gettyimages
Source: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 21Seeds Infused Tequila

In 2008, Kristin Cavallari and Chris Evans were spotted being cozy with each other. However, Kristin told press at the time that the pair were just friends.

Amy Smart

gettyimages
Source: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

In 2010, Amy Smart and Chris Evans were seen leaving a London club together.

Dianna Agron

gettyimages
Source: Leon Bennett / Stringer

Dianna Agron and Chris Evans were spotted at a 2011 Oscars pre-party together. A source told Page Six that the pair were “flirting and deep in conversation for a while before they swapped numbers.”

Ashley Greene

gettyimages
Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 2011, Ashley Greene and Chris Evans were spotted being close at a party. "Ashley was all over [Chris], and he certainly didn’t mind,” a source told E! News. “They were dancing together very closely. It looked like they had a lot of sexual chemistry.”

Sandra Bullock

gettyimages
Source: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

In 2014, Sandra Bullock responded to rumors that she was dating Chris Evans. “We’ve since married but it started breaking us apart so we separated," the actress joked.

Though in 2017, Chris would admit that he had a crush on Sandra.

Lily Collins

gettyimages
Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix

In 2015, rumors began that Lily Collins and Chris Evans were dating after the two were spotted having dinner together.

Minka Kelly

gettyimages
Source: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund

Minka Kelly and Chris Evans are believed to have had an on-and-off-again relationship for years.

Jenny Slate

gettyimages
Source: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans first met on the set of the 2016 movie Gifted. They dated for several months before ending things. However, in 2017, they tried getting back together, though his only appears to have lasted around a year.

