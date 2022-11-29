Cardi B's Bottomless Halloween Costume Could Land Her With a Lawsuit
Cardi B's raunchy Halloween costume could land the singer in legal trouble after an artist accused Cardi of stealing his work without permission. Back on October 31, the rapper shared her Halloween costume in an Instagram post to her millions of followers. The pictures featured Cardi covered in yellow body paint and wearing a bottomless Thierry Mugler dress.
However, when fans swiped right on the post, they were also met with the artwork that directly inspired the post. The piece of art was created by Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo in 2013 as part of his Marge Simpsons Style Icon series. Though many of Cardi's fans wouldn't have known this, as the rapper fails to credit Palombo in her Instagram post.
In his own Instagram post, Palombo said: "We wrote to Mrs Cardi B and collaborators how come they never contacted us for authorization to use the artwork and didn't mention or credit the artist, violating Meta policy about intellectual property rights. Still no answer…"
"Cardi B and her collaborators have used my artwork without any authorization, debasing its original meaning and only to amplify their image with a clear commercial purpose that has nothing to do with that path of social awareness that has always characterized my works."
"(Extra)ordinary people are welcome to use my artworks images for personal and non-commercial purposes. To everyone else: Stop stealing [from] artists."
Now, Palombo has lawyered up per Distractify and Cardi could be facing a lawsuit. Speaking to media outlets, Palombo said: "Cardi B and her collaborators have used my artwork without any authorization, debasing its original meaning and only to amplify their image with a clear commercial purpose that has nothing to do with that path of social awareness that has always characterized my works."
He went on to add: "Dear Mrs. Cardi B, based on your reasoning, shall everyone illegally download your music?"
His lawyer, Claudio Volpi, went on to add: "Cardi B has illegitimately appropriated the work of Alexsandro Palombo for mere business purposes in defiance of the most elementary rules on copyright and Instagram policies, with the consequent serious risks, both of compensation and of discredit for her public image".
The post that landed Cardi in trouble wasn't the only glimpse of the star's Halloween costume. She also shared a series of images of her take on Marge Simpson in some iconic locations from the television show, as well as a candid video of the costume.
You can find those below.