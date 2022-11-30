Brielle Biermann Says Famous Married Men Keep Sliding Into Her Instagram DMs
Instagram model and reality TV star Brielle Biermann has claimed that famous married and non-single men keep sliding into the bombshell's direct messages. Brielle has amassed over 1.3 Million followers on Instagram alone, thanks in part to her role in Don't Be Tardy, which airs on Bravo.
The shocking allegations were made on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. Brielle, who also cofounded a cosmetics brand, said: “There are some very interesting direct messages, actually, from a lot of different people,” and went on to claim that some of the messages are from famous men “who are married or have a girlfriend.”
Brielle stated that “two people from Bravo” and “a bunch of other ones” are “very well-known.”
Reading one such message, Brielle explained: “‘Hi, you’re so beautiful.’ Or they’ll send me one of my posts and be like, ‘Wow.’ Or they’ll just send me an emoji.”
“The fact that they’re sending an emoji, they’re saying hi, like, bothers me. ‘Cause if my man ever did that to somebody, I’d be f–king like, ‘We’re done. Bye! Have fun with them,'” she explained. “I want to tell someone so bad, but I just can’t ’cause I don’t trust anybody with that type of information. I don’t wanna expose or hurt anybody.”
Brielle clarified that she has no intention of ruining any marriages: “We don’t know what to do here. Like, I don’t want to ruin a marriage or relationship, but I’m not responding — I’ve never responded — but it won’t stop,” she continued. “We’re just like, ‘I cannot believe the balls these men have.’”
While some of the men aren't married, they do appear to have girlfriends. “I’ll go to [the guy’s] page, and I’ll see, like, make sure their girlfriend is — is she gone? Like, how long ago were these pictures?” the bombshell explained. “And I’ll go to her page, and it says, ‘Follow back.’ And I’m like, here we go — it’s probably how they found me.”
As gorgeous as Brielle is, that's no reason to cheat!