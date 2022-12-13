Bret Michaels' Daughter, Raine, Is a Stunning Swimsuit Model

Bret Michaels is a rock legend. Gaining fame as the frontman of Poison, he's sold over 50 million albums worldwide and charted 10 singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. And it looks like his daughter Raine Michaels, 22, is going to be just as successful as her father.

Here's everything you need to know about Bret Michaels' daughter, Raine Michaels.