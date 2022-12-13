Bret Michaels' Daughter, Raine, Is a Stunning Swimsuit Model
Bret Michaels is a rock legend. Gaining fame as the frontman of Poison, he's sold over 50 million albums worldwide and charted 10 singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. And it looks like his daughter Raine Michaels, 22, is going to be just as successful as her father.
Here's everything you need to know about Bret Michaels' daughter, Raine Michaels.
Raine is a rising star in the world of modeling and has already walked the runway for the likes of Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Victoria's Secret. That's on top of being on the covers of Vogue and Elle and being featured in ad campaigns for Calvin Klein and Levi's.
With over 100,000 followers on Instagram alone, Raine often shares pictures from her photoshoots with fans. The model also uses her platform to advocate for animal rights, with her Instagram stories showing her working with rescued dairy cows and shelter pups.
Who is Bret Michaels' daughter, Raine's, mother?
Raine Michaels is the daughter of her father, Bret Michaels, and mother, Kristi Gibson. Kristi, 51, is a Canadian actress who started dating the Poison frontman in 1994. In 1996, the duo officially became a couple. On May 20, 2000, the couple welcomed their first daughter Raine to the world. On May 5, 2005, they welcomed a second daughter, Jorja Bleu.
However, the couple broke up in 2007, continuing to co-parent their two daughters together. Despite Bret hosting the Rock of Love reality show from 2007 to 2009, in which 25 women competed for his affection, Bret and Kristi mended their relationship in 2010.
During the finale of Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It in December of that year, Bret asked Gibson to marry him.
Getting on one knee, the musician proclaimed:
"I love you, and you've been unbelievably a big part of my life, and we have two beautiful girls together. … I know we love and respect each other, and I hope that we can find that inner love that we have forever. And I want you to be my wife."
When Gibson accepted, Bret told his daughters:
"I did it! We'll all be together forever! Family hug!"
Just two years later, the couple would call off the engagement and end their relationship. A spokesperson for Bret said:
"Although the couple have separated they remain great friends and are committed to jointly raising their two daughters, Raine Elizabeth and Jorja Bleu."
Does Raine Michaels have a husband or boyfriend?
Raine Michaels only appears to have had one serious relationship. In 2015, the now-model revealed on social media that she was in a relationship with her high school boyfriend, Matt Coral. Matt played college football at Ole Miss before the couple broke it off in 2018. Matt was drafted by the Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Raine Michaels net worth
Given that Raine Michaels is still so early in her career, it's difficult to calculate her net worth. Although she has worked with brands including Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Victoria's Secret, Calvin Klein, and Levi's.
Estimates place the model's net worth at between $100,000 and $1 million.