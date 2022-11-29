Ariana Grande Showcases Long Legs as She Rocks Mini-Skirt in Recording Studio
When you're a pop star like Ariana Grande, folks are always going to be heavily invested in everything you do: from what you wear to your romantic relationships. And she's been involved in some romances that have received a fair bit of press. Her time with Mac Miller received a ton of attention, especially following the rapper's tragic passing.
Then, social media went abuzz with captured public displays of affection between her and Pete Davidson. Previously she's been linked to Big Sean, Mikey Foster, and Ricky Alvarez, but her most recent relationship with real estate agent Dalton Gomez, made headlines, especially after the couple was married on May 15, 2021.
A recent Instagram post from the pop star included a series of photos showing her cuddling with her husband, along with the pop star putting in some work at the recording studio. However, it seems like fans of the singer predominantly gushed about her outfits, especially her pinked outfit with a black mini-skirt that showcased her legs.
In the video, Ariana can be seen rounding out her ensemble with a faded pink sweater, pink gloves, and pink platforms. She inches her shoes closer to the camera as if she is proud of the clothing she's put together.
Commenters on the post were also fawning over Ariana's all-black outfit that again paired a black mini skirt, with matching stockings, a pair of black platforms, and an oversized black top. She captioned the post with a series of emojis
"The shoeeeees in every fit"
"Cute!!! The outfit"
"It’s the effort on the outfit show 6th slide , so much love here love love love"
In November of 2021, Grande launched her own line of products under the R.E.M Beauty name. She recently published a post on Instagram celebrating the one-year anniversary of the brand, penning: "I am so proud of this dreamy, vegan, otherworldly line that we have created and I am so grateful for all of the gorgeous faces that have shown us so much love and support this first year out."
She continued, "it is so sincerely fulfilling to create in this capacity, to encourage creativity, self expression, and to see people feel their most beautiful ! there is so much unique beautifulness that is everywhere on this planet and in all of you, it makes me sob."
She further thanked her fans and customers for the successful launch of the brand, writing: "i feel so much intense love for all of you and gratitude for a life that allows me to create and connect with so many humans through various outlets of art, it is overwhelming at times (!!!)thank you and i cannot WAIT for you to see what we have in store for you this year, i am bursting with secrets.with deep love and gratitude."