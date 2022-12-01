Ariana Grande Flaunts Stunning Midriff to Advertise New Perfume Line
Ariana Grande has shared some stunning photographs from a photoshoot to promote her latest partnership with Ulta Beauty. The superstar took to Instagram to share photos in a cute pink outfit with her more than 341 million followers. The post is meant to promote Ariana's new fragrance collection, Ariana Grande MOD.
Ariana Grande shows off her midriff in a pink biker outfit
In the photos, Ariana shared a retro pink biker outfit, including a pink crop top and skirt. The photo shoot has a total 1970s vibe about it, as can be seen from Ariana's huge loop earrings.
Fans loved the retro look, with one writing: "This is gonna be the new drip for 2023."
While another added: "[You] always looks so damn cool on bikes."
The shoot is to promote Ariana's new perfume line
As previously mentioned, the shoot was an effort to promote Ariana's new partnership with Ulta Beauty. The range comes in two scents, Blush and Vanilla.
The Blush fragrance "opens with a blend of Bergamot and Passion Fruit for an alluring introduction. Dewy Rose and Magnolia with a touch of pear create a breathtaking evolution on skin. Ambrox and musk leave an intimately luxurious impression."
While the Vanilla fragrance is "an instantly addicting fragrance opening with dark plum and musk. A touch of gourmand is heightened to a sophisticated level with Orrisand Praline. Vanilla absolute and cocoa unveil its unforgettable signature."
Fans have loved the promotional material
Ariana's fans seem to have unanimously loved the promotional material coming out of the partnership, with one writing: "Congrats!! Nobody does perfume like [you]."
While another added: "Ooooooo the looks are beautiful! Can’t wait."
One enthusiastic fan added: "Ooh! Can’t wait! And neither can my Mod Belle!!!!"
And others are already opening their wallets: "I’m so excited for these [I] might have to get a hundred bottles of both."
If you're interested in picking up Ariana's latest scent, they can be purged for $68 each on Ulta Beauty. The brand is also still having a Black Friday sale, which will get you a free Robe or Throw with a $65 fragrance purchase.