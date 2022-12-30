Are Drake and Kanye West Friends? Their Feud Explained

In 2007 and 2008, then-unknown Drake released a series of freestyle raps over Kanye West's songs. In an interview with MTV at the time, Drake explained that Kanye had been a big influence on his music:

"Before I ever got the chance to meet him, Kanye West shaped a lot of what I do, as far as music goes. We always, always, always took the time to listen to Kanye's music and appreciate it beyond. He knows how to recognize great music that's not his. He knows how to utilize great sounds and great music. So before I met him, I had the utmost respect for Kanye West. I'd even go as far as to say he's the most influential person as far as a musician that I'd ever had in my life."