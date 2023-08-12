Elon Musk’s ‘ X’ Fined $350K for Delay in Handing Over Donald Trump’s Twitter Information on Time

Elon Musk’s company X which was previously known as ‘Twitter’ is facing some serious heat from the government of the States. The company was slammed with a fine of $350 K earlier this week for not handing over former President Donald Trump’s information on the platform on time. Failure to comply with the government’s deadlines is what has resulted in this situation.

In a probe performed by the US Department of Justice, the billionaire’s company was held liable on account of the said charges earlier this week. As per recent reports, Musk was non-complacent and uncooperative with the secret search warrant. The information is highly vital for the case against the impeached president, especially for the upcoming hearing on the 28th of August, 2023.

BREAKING: The DOJ has fined Elon Musk 350K for not giving them access to Donald Trump's account.



Do you think Elon should give them access? pic.twitter.com/qlhQHhjcNy — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) August 9, 2023

The order issued to Musk’s company included a demand for his Twitter account - @realdonaldtrump. The account is said to possibly contain information regarding the storming of the US capitol on the 6th of January in the year 2021. The probe was said to be issued by several agencies working on the affair. The warrant issued demanded any data associated with Trump’s account on the platform.

As per The Department of Justice’s search warrant, Trump often used the platform as a major source of influence and ‘encouragement’. While reaching out to millions of his fandom followed by a plethora of people who looked up to the former president as a source of motivation and encouragement. The DOJ strongly demanded these records to understand a possible correlation in the Jan 6th incident.

Jack Smith’s team had personally reached out to procure the documents. Yet, Musk’s company remained inefficient. And instead of submitting it on time, there was a delay of 3 days past the deadline. In addition, vital information was missing from the files submitted. This led to a domino effect in the case. However ‘X’ had argued that the order to retrieve Trump’s Twitter information which could contain a link relevant to their case conflicted with the First Amendment right to free speech.

Special Counsel obtained a search warrant for Donald Trump's Twitter account @realdonaldtrump



Although @elonmusk’s Twitter tried to withhold Trump’s records due to the nondisclosure provision of the search warrant, and was fined $350K in the process for not complying timely,… pic.twitter.com/N57nwddbAs — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 9, 2023

As per a legal document, data regarding a warrant for the said info was to be kept strictly confidential, especially from Donald Trump himself to avoid any form of tampering with vital evidence. Which could perhaps jeopardize months of investigation efforts. The leak may also possibly ‘influence the former president to ‘destroy evidence’ against him. This was declared by a lower court, which also insinuated a possibility that Trump might also try to avoid being prosecuted.

This fact was later rectified by the government, which then acknowledged it as an error on their part. After Musk’s company completed paying the fine, the lower court lifted the restriction of Trump’s warrant being private. As circumstances were now much different, all information about his respective investigations was now public news.

