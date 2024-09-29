Elon Musk Was Trolled for Posting an AI Video With Donald Trump on the Bee Gees Track 'Stayin' Alive'

Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO has been actively using X (formerly known as Twitter) as the elections of the United States for the President is nearing. The tech mogul surprisingly shared a video of himself and former President Donald Trump dancing in sync together to Bee Gees' famous track Stayin' Alive. The SpaceX founder shared the video on his X account which was reshared and liked by several on the platform.

Haters will say this is AI 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/vqWVxiYXeD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2024

Musk, who has been a constant advocate of stopping the spread of fake news and warned against artificial intelligence shared an AI video that shocked many followers. The Trump followers on the other hand loved the morphed video of two who appear to be Musk and the Republican nominee dancing with great vigor together. Sarcastically captioning the video he wrote, "Haters will say this is AI ." The hilarious video has since then been trending on the internet. Users took to the platform to share their views on the classic AI content shared by the owner of the microblogging site.

What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/0Qq537wOIg — Machiavelli (@TheRISEofROD) August 14, 2024

User @CollinRugg commented sarcastically, "Elon Just Shared a Fake Video of Him and Trump Dancing: Here is How Musk is Trying to Destroy Democracy on X” Incoming WaPo headline." @netcapgirl joked, "This is real i was there when they filmed it." To which Musk replied, "Your cinematography was ." Another user @TerrenceBeBack quipped, "I don’t care if it’s AI, as it captures the joy, the hope, and the positivity of 2 great men who want to save America, MAGA, and KAG. Anyone who hates on this almost certainly hates America and wants to 'fundamentally transform' it into the opposite of what it was created to be." @AlexFinnX commented, "Mainstream media will say these dance moves are dog whistles for white supremacy."

It's funny, because nobody has ever seen him do anything but THIS weird "dance."pic.twitter.com/YFoiwUpze9 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 14, 2024

@edipyuksel wrote, "Silly Two filthy rich spoiled American brats." @WallStreetSilv played along the humor and asked, "It looks like the street in front of Mar-A-Lago. Did you guys get it on the first take?" The businessman-turned-politician Trump was banned from Twitter for spreading fake news. However, he made his comeback on the platform this year after he was banished from Twitter in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. After joining X later on the duo had a long two-hour long chat which was posted on the platform. The politician and the tech billionaire touched upon varying factors during their discussion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

From climate to foreign relations, all the wide-ranging topics of American interests were discussed by the two of them. The ex-POTUS also shared his experience after he survived an attempt of assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania during his campaign rally. The raw admission of gratefulness to his supporters wishing for his well-being was appreciated by many. Several users on the other hand questioned why Kamala Harris wasn't interviewed in such a fashion. Musk invited Harris for a talk too, however, it hasn't taken place as of now.