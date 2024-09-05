Elon Musk Suggests Only 'High-Status Males' Should Run Government in an Odd Post, Gets Trolled

Elon Musk aired a controversial suggestion on the internet that landed him in a hot soup. The tech-mogul shared a post over his handle on X indicating a reshuffling of the democracy with "high-status males." Captioning it "Interesting observation," Mlusk shared the post on Monday, September 2. The post was originally shared by a right-wing account named Autism Capital.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

It controversially read, "People who can’t defend themselves physically (women and low T men) parse information through a consensus filter as a safety mechanism. They literally do not ask ‘Is this true’, they ask ‘Will others be OK with me thinking this is true.’" Though, supposed to be a sarcastic post, the acknowledgment by the X (formerly known as Twitter) owner made it a controversial one. Furthermore, the post read, "Only high T alpha males and aneurotypical people (hey autists!) are actually free to parse new information with an objective ‘is this true?’ filter. This is why a Republic of high-status males is best for decision-making." The post concluded, "Democratic, but a democracy only for those who are free to think."

Musk who has earlier been hailed as a tech hero with many interesting future-based goals has lately witnessed a dip in his supporters. The Tesla CEO has been indirectly called supportive of racist remarks as a rise in such comments on the micro-blogging site has been registered. The father of ten had also claimed that his trans-daughter was dead to him which also met with great disgruntle among those who earlier hailed him. According to HuffPost, he said, "I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys. This was before I had really any understanding of what was going on and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion. I was told [Vivian] might commit suicide. It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs."

Source? Would love to see peer reviewed studies on this. — pitbul13 🟩 🚬🐓🐟 (@pitbul13) September 1, 2024

Musk continued, "Anyway, so I lost my son, essentially. You know, they call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it’s called deadnaming is because your son is dead." The business tycoon's rigid views on gender and race have landed him controversies a lot lately. Netizens thronged the post with their views in the comment section. User @x_2the_y commented, "Like regardless of what someone thinks. The CEO of a company probably shouldn’t be saying 'interesting observation' to a 4chan post that has the conclusion: 'This is why a republic of high-status males is best for decision making' lol."

Gosh, really nice to know, as a woman, I am incapable of critical thinking, unable to question a postulation, and need to tuck in safely to groupthink. Thus, I am a danger to my country. How did I exist all these years without this knowledge? Broad, shallow, stroke, anyone? — Roxanne Harte Morgan (@RoxHarteMorgan) September 1, 2024

Another user @4everwalkalone chimed in clashing with Musk's post by writing, "That person has a pretty insulting view of women. Surely you don't believe this? It doesn't vary by sex but by character, integrity, & personality." Similarly, @massivewanker wrote, "I'm struggling to find anything about this in the scientific literature. I'm worried this might be some lolzy-nonsense from 4chan or similar. I'm disappointed with @elonmusk for sharing it."