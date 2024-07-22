Elon Musk Sparks Outrage After Sharing AI-Generated Video of Donald Trump Killing Joe Biden

Tech mogul Elon Musk has sparked outrage on social media after he shared an AI-generated video showing former President Donald Trump seemingly killing President Joe Biden. In the caption, Musk wrote, "Best AI video to date," on X (previously Twitter). The video quickly went viral and drew a mix of praise and backlash from users all over the internet.

Best AI video to date! https://t.co/RntVWVvL36 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2024

Some praised its advanced tech skills, while others got worried about the violent stuff with political figures. "A bit divisive I would say," remarked @EdKrassen, capturing the sentiment of those who found the post inflammatory. On the flip side, a lot of people who support Trump were really happy with how the video showed the former president. @Sassafrass_84 praised the video: "That video is bad ass. So is Trump."

A bit divisive I would say. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 20, 2024

Still, the graphic nature of the content prompted concerns about safety and security. @David_Leavitt directly tagged the Secret Service, asking, "Why are you showing videos of donald trump murdering Joe Biden @SecretService." However, many Trump supporters celebrated the video's portrayal of the former president. @josettecaruso drew parallels to The Matrix, stating, "President Trump is indeed very much like Neo! He dodged those bullets like a professional!"

Why are you showing videos of donald trump murdering Joe Biden?@SecretService — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) July 20, 2024

Some people saw the video as a statement about Trump's strength in politics. @GuntherEagleman declared, "The man is bulletproof!" while @TRUMP_ARMY_ hailed Trump as a 'true warrior' and even suggested a prophetic quality to the content. The controversy also got people talking about what Musk thinks politically. @TimRunsHisMouth predicted, "MSNBC and the NY Times busy writing articles that you're a 'right wing extremist' now."

MSNBC and the NY Times busy writing articles that you're a 'right wing extremist' now. pic.twitter.com/XbfHJYq0kv — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 21, 2024

Some users focused on the technological aspects of the video. @CryptonianNuke praised it as the 'best AI defense tactic from the secret service to date.' When everything is said and done, it becomes clear that Musk has a history of sharing stuff that gets people talking. With this latest post, Musk has once again ended up right in the middle of a big debate.

Three problems. First, it further pushes a conspiracy theory that Biden had anything to do with it (DANGEROUS). We don’t want any further violence against either candidate. Second, Trump is missing the ear tampon. Lastly, Trump is missing about 150 lbs. — Mike Harvey (@electMikeHarvey) July 20, 2024

However, what the makers of the video probably didn't anticipate was President Biden announcing yesterday that he would not be pursuing a second term in the White House. This unexpected decision sent shockwaves through the political landscape and social media platforms. Following Biden's announcement, Musk continued to stir the pot with another provocative tweet. He wrote, "The winds of change are blowing, and they're carrying the scent of innovation and freedom. Silicon Valley is waking up to a new reality."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

This tweet seemed to double down on Musk's earlier claims about his Silicon Valley friends' excitement for Trump and Vance. The timing of Musk's shared AI video came right after Biden's announcement, which led to intense debate. Some people saw it as a tasteless celebration of Biden's departure, while others thought it was a commentary on the changing political scene. Reports say even White House aides were surprised to learn about the president's decision through a post on X, according to Business Insider.