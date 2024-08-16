Elon Musk Shared a Personal Thing About What Donald Trump Does 'Out of the Blue'

During Tesla's shareholder meeting in June 2024, Elon Musk provided details about his connection with former president Donald Trump. He made several surprising revelations, one of which was about how often Trump called him. As reported by Business Insider, Musk admitted during the conversation, "I have had some conversations with him, and he does call me out of the blue for no reason. I don't know why, but he does."

Trump frequently calling the richest man in the world, may be an attempt at getting the attention of the tech CEO, which he ultimately did get with Musk's July 13 endorsement. Following the failed attempt at Trump's life in Butler, Pennsylvania, Musk posted a video of the event on his micro-blogging site, X, and wrote, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

During the shareholder meeting, Musk also claimed that he capitalized on Trump's unexpected phone conversations. He argued that as a result of his influence, Trump had become a Tesla enthusiast. He stated, "I think a lot of his friends now have Teslas. They all love it. And he's a huge fan of the Cybertruck." Meanwhile, Trump has vocally opposed electric vehicles in the past, claiming they are bad for the environment and American jobs.

"I'm a big fan of Electric Cars, I'm a fan of Elon, I like Elon, I like him and I think a lot of people are going to want to buy Electric Cars." - Trump on #Tesla #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/g3S6ANSw4j — GMONEY🧢₿⚡️🍊🐸💊 (@GMONEYPEPE) June 7, 2024

The former president has threatened an economic 'bloodbath' if the inevitable shift to electric vehicles proceeds. At a rally in August, however, Trump was unexpectedly candid about his rapid shift on EVs and the extent to which Musk was a factor. As per the Daily Beast, the former president stated, "I am for electric because I have to be, you know, because Elon endorsed me very strongly. So, I have no choice." While he wants to see every kind of car in the auto sector, he made it clear at that rally that he only favors EVs as a 'small slice' of that business.

Donald Trump says “I love @elonmusk.”



Trump also makes the most positive comments about electric cars in a while — maybe ever. Says he’s all for them but they just can’t be 100% of the market.



Usually on EVs he talks about them running out of charge. pic.twitter.com/fStYLVtiOC — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) July 20, 2024

Interestingly, Trump recently received a personalized Tesla Cybertruck from 23-year-old social media influencer, Adin Ross. As per the New York Post, the Republican leader hosted the prominent streamer at his Mar-a-Lago estate for an extensive interview. During the conversation, he said that his 18-year-old son Barron is a big fan of Ross, who is recognized online for broadcasting video games and is an avid booster of Trump.

Ross' gifted vehicle included a picture of Trump from the day he nearly escaped the assassination attempt, on July 13, pumping his fist afterward to the crowd as blood trickled down his face. Trump said, "That’s an Elon [Musk]. Wow. That is beautiful," as he stepped outside to see the electric vehicle emblazoned with an American flag, the phrase 'Make America Great Again,' and the iconic picture.