Elon Musk Says Debate Night is a ‘Clear Victory’ for This Reason, and Netizens Surprisingly Agree

When tech mogul Elon Musk voices his opinions, the world listens. This was evident once again on Friday night when Musk chimed in on the highly anticipated presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In a tweet that quickly went viral, Musk wrote, “Tonight was a clear victory … for memes.” The internet’s response was swift and varied, but a surprising number of netizens found themselves in agreement with Musk’s tongue-in-cheek assessment.

Tonight was a clear victory … for memes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2024

Netizens were quick to react to Musk’s tweet. One user wrote, “And for Vivek’s prediction being right.” Another user added, “President Trump right after DEMOLISHING Biden. Hell of a job!” In agreement, someone else chimed in, “Blank Looks Matter.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment and added, “Did we witness the end for Biden?” As if this wasn’t enough, a different individual tweeted, “Tonight was a win for X, without X the people would not know the truth!”

Oops, Panic in DC as Man with Dementia shows he has dementia and does horribly in the debate. The Democratic Party could have just watched the debates with Biden and Trump in 2020 and realized this if they weren't so mentally mediocre. pic.twitter.com/86RRqlAhOp — Swabcraft: Art, Videos, and Memes. (@Swabcraft1) June 28, 2024

As per Newsweek, adding to the night’s entertainment, comedian Jon Stewart also weighed in with his trademark satire. Stewart was openly incredulous about the state of the political showdown. He humorously suggested, "Both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs... as much of it as they can get, as many times a day as their bodies will allow. If performance-enhancing drugs will improve their lucidity, their ability to solve problems―and, in one of the candidates' cases, improve their truthfulness, morality and malignant narcissism―then suppository away.”

Blank Looks Matter pic.twitter.com/ghHwIGOYoz — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) June 28, 2024

He further continued, “ If those drugs don't exist, if there aren't actually performance-enhancing drugs for these candidates, I could sure f***** use some recreational ones right now. Because this cannot be real life. It just can't. F***. This is America!"

How Will the Trump vs Biden Presidential debate go? pic.twitter.com/kXCn1h0oQr — Meme Kingdom (@MemeKINGD0M) June 25, 2024

Musk also found Stewart’s reaction amusing, responding with a crying-laughing emoji to a clip from The Daily Show posted on its official X account. The debate itself, held on CNN, saw Biden and Trump clash in what many viewers and analysts described as a chaotic and unstructured encounter. Biden’s performance was particularly scrutinized, with some viewers noting his occasional hoarseness and tendency to trail off mid-sentence.

Joe Biden looking at Trump when he speaks #Debates2024 pic.twitter.com/pbznDnctMJ — Trending_Memes (@Trending_Memers) June 28, 2024

During the debate, Biden remarked, “Making sure that we’re able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I’ve been able to do with, the eh, COVID. Excuse me, with dealing with everything we have to do with,” he said, fogging up. “Look… we finally beat Medicare,” as per CNBC.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Sam Rosbottom, a spokesperson for British gambling company Betfair, also told Newsweek he observed a significant decline in confidence in Biden’s ability to secure another term. He said, "Biden's disastrous head-to-head with Trump has seen punters rapidly lose faith that the incumbent president has another five years in him. The two men were neck-and-neck back in April; now, despite Trump's varying legal and financial headaches, he has the punters' firm backing to be the next U.S. president."