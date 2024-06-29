INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Elon Musk Says Debate Night is a ‘Clear Victory’ for This Reason, and Netizens Surprisingly Agree

By Ishita Sen Gupta
Published on : 02:19 PST, Jun 29, 2024
Elon Musk Says Debate Night is a ‘Clear Victory’ for This Reason, and Netizens Surprisingly Agree
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Apu Gomes; (inset): Mario Tama

When tech mogul Elon Musk voices his opinions, the world listens. This was evident once again on Friday night when Musk chimed in on the highly anticipated presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In a tweet that quickly went viral, Musk wrote, “Tonight was a clear victory … for memes.” The internet’s response was swift and varied, but a surprising number of netizens found themselves in agreement with Musk’s tongue-in-cheek assessment.

 

Netizens were quick to react to Musk’s tweet. One user wrote, “And for Vivek’s prediction being right.” Another user added, “President Trump right after DEMOLISHING Biden. Hell of a job!” In agreement, someone else chimed in, “Blank Looks Matter.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment and added, “Did we witness the end for Biden?” As if this wasn’t enough, a different individual tweeted, “Tonight was a win for X, without X the people would not know the truth!”

 

As per Newsweek, adding to the night’s entertainment, comedian Jon Stewart also weighed in with his trademark satire. Stewart was openly incredulous about the state of the political showdown. He humorously suggested, "Both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs... as much of it as they can get, as many times a day as their bodies will allow. If performance-enhancing drugs will improve their lucidity, their ability to solve problems―and, in one of the candidates' cases, improve their truthfulness, morality and malignant narcissism―then suppository away.”

 

He further continued, “ If those drugs don't exist, if there aren't actually performance-enhancing drugs for these candidates, I could sure f***** use some recreational ones right now. Because this cannot be real life. It just can't. F***. This is America!"

 

Musk also found Stewart’s reaction amusing, responding with a crying-laughing emoji to a clip from The Daily Show posted on its official X account. The debate itself, held on CNN, saw Biden and Trump clash in what many viewers and analysts described as a chaotic and unstructured encounter. Biden’s performance was particularly scrutinized, with some viewers noting his occasional hoarseness and tendency to trail off mid-sentence.

 

During the debate, Biden remarked, “Making sure that we’re able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I’ve been able to do with, the eh, COVID. Excuse me, with dealing with everything we have to do with,” he said, fogging up. “Look… we finally beat Medicare,” as per CNBC.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill
 Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Sam Rosbottom, a spokesperson for British gambling company Betfair, also told Newsweek he observed a significant decline in confidence in Biden’s ability to secure another term. He said, "Biden's disastrous head-to-head with Trump has seen punters rapidly lose faith that the incumbent president has another five years in him. The two men were neck-and-neck back in April; now, despite Trump's varying legal and financial headaches, he has the punters' firm backing to be the next U.S. president."

Share this article: Elon Musk Says Debate Night is a ‘Clear Victory’ for This Reason, and Netizens Surprisingly Agree
Elon Musk
More Stories on Inquisitr