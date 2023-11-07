During a lively conversation on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Elon Musk found himself in an awkward and tight spot as he was pushed about the presence of the Taliban on Twitter. The exchange explored the hurdles of social media and Musk’s platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with the discussion eventually reaching the controversial topic of the Taliban’s presence on the platform. When Rogan raised the issue, highlighting the controversial fact that the Taliban is active on Twitter, Musk responded unexpectedly by breaking into song.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Harris

The conversation, especially awkward and weird, unraveled as Musk spontaneously burst into a tune, singing a segment in a funny manner that integrated a reference to the Taliban. As per CNBC, Musk started humming, "Like I always think of, like, 'Hey, Mr. Taliban, tally me banana. Daylight come and I wanna go home…" This sudden musical interlude provided an odd, mostly surprising sway from the serious subject at hand. Musk, however, did eventually offer his perspective on the matter, elucidating his stance on the Taliban's presence on social media. He exclaimed, “So the point at, the point is that from my standpoint, that is that X, aka Twitter, should represent the sort of collective consciousness of humanity. So now that that means that there are going to be views on there that you don’t like or disagree with. But that’s humanity. So are you going to exclude them or not? Now, I mean, if somebody, you know, breaks the law, then, then, the account is suspended. I mean, if they actively advocate murder, then the account is suspended.”

As per Mediaite, in the podcast, Rogan asked him whether Musk ever imagined that he had not made a bid on Twitter. To which Musk referred that San Francisco’s downtown was like “a zombie apocalypse.” He further continued, “So now you have to say, what philosophy led to that outcome?” He added, “A philosophy that would normally be quite niche and geographically constrained, was given an information technology weapon to propagate what is essentially a mind virus to the rest of the Earth. And the outcome of that mind virus is very clear if you walk around the streets of downtown San Francisco.” Rogan drew parallels between the “mind virus” to “a death cult.” “I don’t want to be melodramatic,” Rogan said. “It’s a death cult. That is exactly right, It’s essentially the extinctionists. It is that they’re propagating the extinction of humanity and civilization.” Musk asserted.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael S. Schwartz

Musk's rationalization raised eyebrows, especially regarding the Taliban, a group internationally recognized for its history of violence, oppressive treatment of women, and terrorist activities. Critics argue that the group’s presence on social media goes beyond expressing differing opinions and infringes on human rights and freedom of expression, as highlighted by organizations such as Amnesty International.

