Elon Musk Clarifies He Never Pledged to Donate $45M a Month to Trump: "Simply Not True"

Elon Musk has clarified that he never promised to donate $45 million per month to former President Donald Trump's campaign after the incident of the rally shoot. The SpaceX CEO has refuted the reports that claim the opposite as he called them "not true." In an interview with Jordan Peterson, Musk shared, "What’s been reported in the media is simply not true."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Apu Gomes

With the denial, the tech mogul continued to stand in support of Trump and lauded his courage when an attempted assassination took place at his Pennsylvania rally. "We have got a choice of administrations and we have to pick one. There are flaws on both sides," Musk said as he spoke with the right-wing psychologist. Musk went on to say "We need a change of administration." Dissing the Democratic Party he said, it is a "censorship party under the guise of hate speech." Furthermore, the Tesla CEO shared, "You can donate money directly to candidates, that amount is fairly small. You can donate a lot more money to a political action committee, or a super PAC... it certainly allows for a lot more money in the system than what otherwise would be possible," when asked about donating or endorsing any political party.

My conversation with @elonmusk. Live today at 3pm ET. https://t.co/RyaZFmvC8i — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 22, 2024

Explaining how PAC funds work when asked by Peterson he said, "It's not meant to be sort of a hyperpartisan PAC. The intent is to promote the principles that make America great in the first place." Previously, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had announced the big endorsement, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to deny it. In a post shared by the WSJ handle on X captioned, "Exclusive: Elon Musk has said he is committing around $45 million a month to a new pro-Trump super PAC," Musk shared a meme that read, "FAKE GNUS."

He then wrote, "Yeah" in response to a post that read, "Elon Musk went from being an Obama voter to pledging $180 million to elect DJT. The woke left really f----- up. Badly," as reported by USA Today. Reiterating his political stance during the interview he said, that he had lent support to President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the past. Whereas users of X bombarded the WSJ comment section.

Fake News 👌🏻



Thanks for the clarification Elon — Empress Heavy (@HeavyMetalShip) July 16, 2024

@Ellen71692289 wrote, "Love the way that Elon Musk portrayed his feelings towards Fake Media- so funny and to the point." Others shunned the news outlet like @Rx7Tool who commented, "America is shutting you down. No more Wall Street Journal." @StewMama71 clarified saying, "Elon said it was fake news right away. What he did was start a PAC." @KnotzLuggy detested the news outlet saying, "How can they claim you've said it if the information comes from someone else, though how is that acceptable from a news outlet we're expected to trust."