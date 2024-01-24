The Grand Ole Opry hosted a Friday night concert honoring Dolly Parton on her 78th birthday, which has garnered heavy criticism from loyal fans. During the celebratory evening, Elle King gave a shocking on-stage performance while intoxicated, screaming profanities and declaring to the crowd that she was "hammered." She then sang Parton's 2001 smash hit song, Marry Me, forgetting the lyrics mid-way. King was then heard shouting, "Holy s---," in a fan video that has gone viral.“I’m not even gonna f---ing lie, y’all bought tickets for this s---? You ain’t getting your money back. I’ll tell you one thing more. Hi, my name is Elle King and I’m F-ing hammered.’”

Also Read: '1000-lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Shows Off Slim Figure in Trendy Red Outfit and Long Boots

As per EW, King then started singing lines using words, such as, “I don’t give a s---. I don’t know the lyrics to these things in this f---ing town,” and “Don’t tell Dolly ‘cause it’s her birthday.” “I can barely play another person’s song; let me see if I can play one of mine,” she continued as she went on to perform one of her songs. As per Page Six, TikTok user @Auctioneergirl published a clip of King's inebriated antics and criticized her in the description. “I think Elle King just ended here [sic] career. I can't imagine disrespecting Dolly at the @Grand Ole Opry on Dolly's birthday,” she wrote. “I hope Elle gets the help she needs cause this does not pass the vibe check.”

I wish she would’ve been there because Elle King ruined the night with her horrible, drunk, and profane performance. Dolly Parton would’ve been mortified. For our first time at The Opry, it was a shame we all had to witness that. — Judas Belmont (@JudasBellmont) January 20, 2024

As King's performance drew flak on X as well, the Opry apologized to its patrons for the dishonor. “We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance,” read a post from the official account. Another fan wrote, “Elle King ruined the night with her horrible, drunk, and profane performance. Dolly Parton would’ve been mortified. For our first time at The Opry, it was a shame we all had to witness that.” They added, “It was such a disappointment to spend $300 on tickets for a show where one of the artists ruined an entire night.”

Hi Judas, we deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance. — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) January 20, 2024

Also Read: Alec Baldwin Stressed Over Facing 18 Months in Prison After Being Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

The daughter of famed SNL comedian Rob Schneider has been candid about her alcohol struggles, "You know, now that I have done performances in both ways, they are different,” she told in an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune in February 2022. “They don’t call it ‘liquid courage’ for nothing. I mean, how many jobs do you show up for and there are bottles of liquor on the table for you (in your dressing room)? There is not a lot.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jason Kempin

Also Read: Pop Icon Sia Reveals Her Face After Plastic Surgery, Dazzles Fans With Her Unrecognizable New Look

Enraged with the disrespect, Stella Parton gave a scathing response to King on X, “I didn’t see nor hear the Grand Ole Opry birthday tribute to my big sister Dolly over the weekend. But some lil girl by the name of Elle King cussed and insulted some of Dolly’s fans by not knowing a song,” Parton wrote. “She did admit to being ‘hammered’ her word, not mine." She went on to add, “But let me just say this, it wouldn’t be the first time a Hillbilly went on the stage of the Opry ‘hammered’ but I guess it’s ok if you’re a male but good lord don’t ever let a girl behave that way, folks! Double f---ing standard if ya ask me.”

I didn’t see nor hear the Grand Ole Opry birthday tribute to my big sister Dolly over the weekend. But some lil girl by the name of Elle King apparently cussed and insulted some of Dolly’s fans by not knowing a song. She did admit to being “ hammered” her word not mine. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) January 22, 2024

Parton concluded, “You’ll end up looking as silly as that lil girl,” she wrote. “Do your homework people. Memorize the lyrics to Jolene or COMC. My sister loves words. A brilliant wordsmith.”

More from Inquisitr

Kris Jenner's "Squinty" Photo Triggers Worries Amongst Her Fans, They Suspect an 'Allergic Reaction'

Sofia Vergara Finally Reveals the Reason Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended