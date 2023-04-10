Eddie Van Halen's Iconic Kramer Guitar Is Up For Auction and Could Fetch a Whopping $3 Million

Sotheby's, known for featuring items from some of the biggest and most noteworthy music artists of all time, is once again bringing an iconic auction for music and history buffs. Sotheby's is a British-founded premier destination for auctioning limited-edition items. The label is now auctioning dozens of important pieces in the history of rock & roll and pop music.

As per a report by Daily Mail, there's everything from a Jimmi Hendrix feather boa, an autograph manuscript by Bob Dylan, Prince's three-piece purple suit from the Purple Rain era, and an autographed Hofner bass from Paul McCartney. But it is Eddie Van Halen's iconic red-patterned Kramer guitar from the Hot For Teacher music video that's expected to be the most valuable.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

This is one of the most Iconic Guitars of the MTV Era played by the most influential guitarist of his generation. The legendary Hot for Teacher stage-used and filmed guitar was custom-made by Paul Unkert of Kramer Guitars specifically for Eddie Van Halen, including important innovations customized for Eddie’s evolving guitar technique.

According to Sothby's official website, Kramer CO176 is the first rear-loaded striped guitar that Eddie Van Halen received from Kramer luthier Paul Unkert. The famed red, white, and black stripe paint on CO176 was the iconic Eddie Van Halen style that originally emerged from the striped “Frankenstrat” (now at the Smithsonian) that he built in the 1970s, and this abstract design continued to define Van Halen’s look after the release of their album 1984.

Considering the Van Halen guitarist passed away in October 2020, the guitar has a starting bid of $1.8 million. But as lofty as that bid sounds, the instrument is still expected to sell for higher: between $2 million to $3 million by the time this lot closes on April 18.

The selection of artists represented in the auction also includes the likes of Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, The Clash, Queen, David Bowie, Sex Pistols, Bob Marley And The Wailers, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, The Who, AC/DC and the Eagles. In all, there are 131 items and memorabilia, spanning decades and musical genres that are listed on Sotheby's website, up for sale until April 18.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Central Press

A Jimi Hendrix pink boa, worn by the legendary rocker on the cover of Are You Experienced? (1967), the Jimi Hendrix Experience's debut album, has a starting bid of $10,000, but it's expected to go for $15,000 to $20,000.

Fast forward to the 1980s, and an iconic purple three-piece suit worn by Prince during the Purple Rain era is also up for auction. The outfit has already garnered a $45,000 bid, although it's estimated to bring in anywhere from $70,000 to $100,000. There's also a drum head used by Prince's band that could sell for $10,000 - $15,000, after receiving a $9,000 opening bid.