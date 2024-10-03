Eagle-Eyed Influencer Shares Oprah's Pics with Diddy and Harvey Weinstein: "There's Something About Her"

With Sean Diddy Combs' arrest, a lot of celebrities are facing the wrath of conspiracy theories. Amongst all of them, Oprah Winfrey is under the radar of several speculations. Her friendships in the past with Harvey Weinstein and Combs have fuelled many questions. Several asked if she knew about their orchestrated crimes related to the sex trafficking of young girls.

Instagram influencer, @mehnaz_shariff posted a video explaining why finds The Oprah Winfrey Show host a little secretive about her relationship with people who were convicted of serious crimes. Shariff explained her theory by sharing the past pictures of Winfrey with Russell Simmons, who was accused of sexual assault by 20 women. Winfrey was supposed to release a movie on the victims of Simmons however, she backed out of it without stating her reasons. Another picture with Joao Teixeira de Faria who is also known as John of God with a caption detailing his involvement in the sexual assault of 600 women. This was followed by Bill Cosby and their friendship, revealing how he was slapped with similar charges however his sentencing was overturned. The video notes how she has been in touch with Combs and was often spotted at his parties.

The video captioned, "What do yall think? Was she a part of this? Or was she simply someone who didn't know what type of people these men were," begins with Shariff questioning Winfrey. She says, "unpopular opinion but there's something about Oprah that doesn't sit right with me." The video then proceeds to shed light on her past closeness with most of the arrested sexual assault convicts including music mogul Combs. Netizens were quick to resonate with the point and shared their opinions on it. Agreeing with Shariff, @lollipops708 commented, "Oprah has been shady for decades, she has always rubbed me the wrong way and the people she surrounded herself with rubbed me the wrong way. You know what they say: birds of a feather flock together." Another user @sarahburnsred said, "People gotta look into those schools she set up in Africa and what exactly happens to those children 😠"

Others defended the American television personality as she interviewed many celebs in the entertainment industry. Hence, maintaining a good rapport with everyone doesn't prove anything they claim. @sbopp1981 wrote, "I am NOT a fan of Oprah so don't misunderstand me, but she literally interviewed everyone on the planet for like 30 years. She also has a photo with loads of politicians, and probably Trump, that doesn't mean anything." Another user @alicia_bruder quipped that she was a fishy personality, by pointing out, "There’s a reason Princess Diana refused to do an interview with her." Not much can be confirmed until Combs testifies in court as he nodded to do it during his trial in the case of running an illegal nexus of prostitution.