E. Jean Carroll's Lawyer Insists That Donald Trump Should ‘Pay Dearly’ For His Actions

Donald Trump, the former President of the US, made an appearance at his defamation damages trial in New York on Tuesday, sitting just about 10 feet away from E. Jean Carroll, his accuser. Carroll, a writer, had previously accused Trump of sexually abusing her in the 1990s, a claim a civil jury upheld last year. Recently, Carroll's lawyer emphasized to a New York federal jury the need for Trump to 'pay dearly' for the defamation charges stemming from his denial of assaulting Carroll in the mid-1990s, according to USA Today. This marks the second courtroom confrontation between Carroll and Trump, and this time, the tension was notably more palpable.

Shawn Crowley, representing Carroll, appealed to the jury to contemplate the financial extent necessary to compel Trump to cease defaming her. In her opening statements, Crowley said, “Think carefully about what exactly Donald Trump did here." She contended that the ex-president's assertions—branding Carroll as a 'liar'—triggered widespread online animosity and threats, intensifying Carroll's fears for her safety. She further added, “It’s time to make him pay, dearly, for what he’s done." Crowley emphasized to the jury that, during his presidency, Trump used the world's most influential platform to tarnish the writer's reputation, especially after her initial public accusation of rape in 2019.

The attorney also stated that Trump mobilized his millions of supporters to intimidate and harass Carroll, who now takes precautions by keeping a gun close while sleeping. Moreover, as reported by The Independent, during Tuesday morning's jury selection, Trump's Truth Social account, despite the former President being present in the courtroom, shared a staggering 22 posts discrediting Carroll. The posts alleged corruption in the first trial, labeled Carroll's accusation as a fabricated tale, and reiterated Trump's denial of ever meeting, touching, or seeing Carroll.

Crowley repeatedly stressed that the case's facts stood undefeated, highlighting Trump's persistent efforts to undermine Carroll's lawsuit and the resulting harm inflicted on her standing as a writer and her professional journey. On the other hand, Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, painted a contrasting picture, arguing that Carroll wasn't a victim of Trump's comments. Habba asserted that Carroll's career had flourished, catapulting her back into the limelight as per her aspirations. Moreover, she alleged to the jurors that Carroll actively sought status and the current attention she was receiving. This dual narrative aimed to present divergent perspectives on Carroll's professional and personal repercussions amid the legal proceedings.

Habba put forward the notion that the jury's role was to assess whether Carroll's reputation suffered solely due to the two statements made by Trump in 2019. She downplayed the impact of the hate messages received by Carroll, categorizing them as nothing more than 'mean tweets' and contending that such online negativity was an inherent, albeit unfortunate, aspect of social media. Adding a touch of courtroom humor, when the judge inquired if any members of the jury pool felt mistreated by the court system, Trump subtly raised his hand, eliciting laughter from the gallery.

