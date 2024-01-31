E Jean Carroll Proclaims She ‘Will Do Anything’ She Can To Help Biden Beat Trump in 2024 Elections

Author E. Jean Carroll declared that she will stop at nothing to prevent former President Donald Trump from regaining the White House after her defamation case against the business mogul yielded an astounding $83.3 million verdict on January 26.

Carroll stated she had not heard from President Joe Biden's reelection team on joining the campaign against Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination this year, but will certainly do everything to help the campaign out, in an interview that aired on CBS Mornings on January 29. Carroll said, “I’ll do anything I can,” when asked whether she would be willing to assist the Biden team.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

Prominent author and advice columnist Carroll claimed in the 1990s that Trump had sexually assaulted her in a changing room at Bergdorf Goodman, New York. Trump has refuted the claims, referring to them as "fake news" and said Carroll is lying to promote her book, which resulted in a long-drawn defamation trial against him.

In the interview on January 29, Carroll likened Trump to the main character in the admonishing story The Emperor's New Clothes, saying that he is only in power because of his supporters. “Well, Hans Christian Andersen’s great fairy tale, The Emperor Has No Clothes? That is written about Donald Trump. It’s just we’re the ones who clothe him in all this power. He has none himself; it’s his followers. It’s his hangers-on,” Carroll said. “In the court, they were strutting back and forth and handing him messages,” she noted.

Last year, a $5 million verdict found Trump accountable for defaming Carroll and sexually assaulting her. The sole issues covered by the January 26 ruling were defamation and the resulting damages. With the $83.3 million that Trump was ordered to give Carroll in a defamation lawsuit, Carroll will “do good.” On CNN This Morning, Carroll said, “Oh, it’s inspiring. We talked about it a lot. We’re going to do good with that money.” She added, “No, but we’re inspired to not waste a penny of this. And we have some good ideas that we’re working on.”

Carroll predicted that Trump, who is the subject of four criminal indictments and 91 felony counts against him, will lose the 2018 presidential election in a separate CNN interview on January 29. “Oh, please. I can’t think of that. I can’t think of that. I don’t think — I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” she said, about Trump’s reelection prospects.

Despite the legal issues, he is certain to be the GOP nominee for president. The national polling average from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ shows that he is leading his only GOP opponent former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley by 56.8 points, having won both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primaries.