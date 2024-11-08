E. Jean Carroll Has a Heartbreaking 5-Word Message to Trump Winning the Election: "I Tried..."

E. Jean Carroll responded to Donald Trump's historic presidential win in a powerful five-word message on social media: "I tried to tell you." She was quite emotional, as seen by her brief post on X (previously Twitter). Trump, the man who had reportedly abused her, is returning to the nation's highest office after she had fought and prevailed in court against him. She later tweeted, "It's not about the money," just after a user commented, "You’ll never get your money now. That’s the sad truth."

I tried to tell you. — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) November 6, 2024

Carroll's supporters really felt the weight of this moment and took to her social media to share a ton of messages showing their support. One supporter wrote, "I am so sorry, E. Jean, America failed you!" Another lamented, "I'm so sorry your fellow Americans picked a rapist over their wives, sisters, and daughters." A third said, "I am so sorry. To many of us, you're a rockstar for standing up to him." Another added, "You spoke your truth with courage and strength. I believe you." One more wrote, "What’s going to happen with the court settlement? Can he mess that up for you in some way? I hope not. @ejeancarroll." And another said, "Yes, you did your best. That's enough."

I am so sorry E. Jean America failed you! — Carrie 🟧 (@carrieawesome21) November 6, 2024

Carroll's legal victories against Trump have been substantial. A federal jury found him liable for sexual assault and defamation and ordered him to pay her over $88 million in damages, as per Newsweek. Carroll had made her position clear just days before the election by sharing a photo of herself at a polling station with the pointed caption. "I voted for the candidate that does not assault women," she wrote. Carroll's case's legal complexities provide a confusing narrative. Trump was found liable for sexual assault rather than rape under New York law's narrow definition. Judge Lewis Kaplan made significant clarifications about the matter.

In his opinion, he made it clear that Carroll had shown Trump "raped" her in the way most people understand it, even though it didn’t meet the exact legal standards set by the state, as per She Knows. The case originated from Carroll's brave decision to come forward in a June 2019 New York magazine article where she decided to detail her side of the story of the encounter with Trump in the mid-1990s at Bergdorf Goodman's department store. Trump's subsequent denials led to her filing a defamation suit later that year.

Donald Trump in the courtroom during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on November 06, 2023. (Image Source: Jabin Botsford/Getty Images)

His presidential status won't affect Carroll's civil judgments because of the 1997 Supreme Court ruling. It allows civil suits against sitting presidents for non-official actions. But on the other hand, his win is shaking things up in the justice system. As a result of the election, Trump is the first person in history to be elected president after being convicted of a felony. He is charged with 34 felonies related to the falsification of business records.