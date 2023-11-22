Joe Biden turned 81 on Monday. Given his recent polling and age-related worries, the White House isn't exactly keen to promote the milestone. Unfortunately for Biden and his staff, the president made a significant blunder at the event when he mistook one renowned pop musician for another when he mentioned the turkeys' long journey to Washington, DC.

As reported by HuffPost, he said, "Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles. You could say that's even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance Tour. Or Britney's tour. She's down, it's kinda warm down in Brazil right now. To be clear, he was alluding to Taylor Swift and her current Eras tour, which is passing through South America. On Friday, Swift gave a concert in Brazil. On Saturday, Britney was sighted in West Hollywood, some 6,300 miles away, at the Chateau Marmont.

In light of the continuing political discussions regarding his fitness to serve as President, he used his birthday party as an occasion to joke about his age. During the pre-Thanksgiving pardoning ceremony, President Biden joked about his age, saying, "I just want you to know, it's difficult turning 60." If re-elected, Biden would serve as president until he was 86 years old, making him the oldest U.S. president in history. Biden will spend his birthday this week with his family on Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the Bidens always spend Thanksgiving, eating coconut cake, a family tradition.

Voters between the ages of 18 and 34 have traditionally made up a large portion of the Democratic base, but a survey published by NBC News revealed that Biden would lose to Trump in a hypothetical rematch. Among young voters, Trump has 46% support while Biden just has 42%. The survey indicated that Biden's popularity rating has plummeted to 40%, an all-time low for the poll, and that Trump, despite his repeated indictments and legal difficulties, leads nationwide in a hypothetical showdown 46%-44%. Sixty-two percent of those polled, including thirty percent of Democrats, disapproved of Biden's handling of foreign affairs while the conflict between Israel and Hamas continued. Over half of Americans (56%) have voiced disapproval of Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. According to the survey, Democratic voters are divided on the war, with 51% saying they feel Israel's military response to Hamas has gone too far and 27% believing it is justifiable.

At the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April of 2023 as per Axios, Biden joked about doubts about his age, stating, "Look, I get that age is a completely reasonable issue. You might think I don't like Rupert Murdoch, [but] that's simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles? Call me old, I call it being seasoned, You say I am ancient, I say I'm wise. You say I'm over the hill, Don Lemon would say, 'That's a man in his prime,'" At the age of 78, Biden made history by being the oldest person ever to take the oath of office as President. At the time of his inauguration in 2017, then-70-year-old Donald Trump held the record for the oldest sitting president. When the next presidential election is held in 2024, Trump will be 78 years old.

