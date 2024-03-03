During Her Time in the Royal Family Meghan Markle Declined to Meet Donald Trump, Here's Why

Meghan Markle was not holding back in expressing her genuine sentiments regarding former US President Donald Trump. Despite Trump's multiple visits to London during her three-year residence in the UK, the Duchess of Sussex, who initially relocated to London in 2017 before later settling in Montecito, California, with her husband Prince Harry, reportedly declined to engage in any meeting with him. This decision, as highlighted by royal correspondent Michael Cole, underscores Markle's stance during her time in the Royal Family, as reported by Mirror.

Cole also mentioned that Markle was quite open about her lack of fondness for Trump and indicated that she would have probably voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. In a recent interview, Cole said, "He feels that by his [Harry's] actions, his books, his television programs, he has been disrespectful to the Royal Family and the Queen in particular. But there is a political element of this because Meghan Markle actually voted in the American presidential election of 2020. And you can bet your life she didn't vote for Donald J Trump, but rather for his opponent, President Biden."

He further added, "It got through to President Trump that when he was making official visits to the UK, she was saying she was unwilling to meet him."

Cole also hinted at the possibility that Markle harbors political aspirations of her own, which might have played a role in her voting decision. According to GB News, he said, "And I think it's a fairly good bet that she may have political ambitions of her own, either on a state basis in California or maybe even nationally. That is yet to come."

Cole emphasized that the tensions between the couple and Trump are a significant issue. His remarks follow Trump's statement that he might deport Harry if re-elected. Trump further expressed his belief to the publication that the Royal Family has shown excessive generosity toward Harry, despite his critical remarks against them in his Netflix docuseries and debut memoir, Spare.

While talking about Harry's drug confession, Cole said, "Of course, an admission in a book isn't sworn evidence, it's not testimony. But it is fairly strong circumstantial evidence that he took drugs. And if it is revealed that he did not tell the truth in his visa form, the Americans vigilate their immigration very seriously, unlike this country, and he could be kicked out of the country, his visa could be annulled and he could be asked to leave America promptly."

Meanwhile, The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security. They are challenging the decision to grant Harry an American visa, citing his admission of drug use in his book as grounds for their legal action.

Harry recalled experimenting with cocaine during his teenage years, along with smoking marijuana and trying magic mushrooms. The Heritage Foundation alleges that the Department of Homeland Security exhibited preferential treatment by expediting Harry's US visa application process.

However, the Department maintains that it cannot disclose whether Harry's visa application disclosed his history of drug use. In a statement, they asserted that divulging such information would infringe upon Harry's privacy rights.