The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie Monica Garcia is ruffling a few feathers during the season four reunion. Garcia had been upfront with her fellow cast members about her brief affair with her brother-in-law during the reality series premiere. Fellow OG star Whitney Rose and Justin Rose were facing some rough times together after Justin quit his job, and the couple had to reevaluate their marriage. "Our marriage isn’t any different than anyone else’s. We just share it, whether people like it or not,” Whitney, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly, in September, while promoting season 4. “We’re not sharing cringy things anymore,” she added. But it appears that Garcia has a thing for Whitney's husband since in a game of truth or dare, she admitted that she would "marry" Justin.

A friendly game of F.M.K.? We love that. The #RHOSLC Bermuda trip continues TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/wxXQDqjDYV — Bravo (@BravoTV) December 12, 2023

Bravo posted a sneak peek of the upcoming exotic cast trip to the Bermuda Triangle on December 12. In the teaser video, Barlow started a game of “F**k, Marry, Kill,” with “husbands and ex-husbands.” Marks began by saying, “All three? Marry, f**k, kill? My husband.” Garcia then played it well by saying, “I’m gonna marry Justin,” Whitney Rose’s husband. “I’m going to f**k Seth,” Meredith’s husband, “and I’m gonna kill Shawn,” Angie Katsanevas’ husband. She then instantly changed her decision, saying that she would also "f**k John Barlow", Lisa Barlow’s husband.

When Katsanevas asked about the results, Garcia hastily convinced everyone, “We’re just having fun!” Whitney, who was somewhat self-aware, saw that every time they claimed to be "just having fun," something went wrong. She still pretended to be serious, promising to kill Seth, f**k Shawn, and wed John. But Barlow couldn't even follow her guidelines; the girls made fun of her for stating she would have to "f**k John Barlow, her husband"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose)

Whitney had earlier stated that she is yet to be 'friends' with Garcia. "Jury is still out,” she exclusively told Us Weekly during an interview for the Housewives Happy Hour series. “I mean, I really want to like her. She has a lot of energy. I really respect her being a single mom, but there’s just an energy. I haven’t figured it out yet.” Speaking about her marriage, the Bravo star admitted that the couple had to reset. "I think he didn’t work for a year. I got used to having him at home and I just focused on my businesses,” she confessed. “So the balance of work, life, kids [and] marriage had to be reset.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose)

Whitney later gushed about her 'supportive' husband, "Look at what he supported me through with my own family, my dad, my healing journey that just being a housewife, starting my businesses [and] my kids,” she gushed. “I mean, he’s so supportive.” Although Whitney and Justin get along well presently, season 4 of RHOSLC, which was filmed in early 2023, focuses primarily on the twosome's troubled past.

