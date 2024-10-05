Drew Barrymore Drops The Tea About Her Secret Fling With a Female Star From The '90s

Drew Barrymore, known for her free-spirited podcast interviews, recently spilled the beans on her secret fling from the 90s— Chloë Sevigny and shared dating advice. For a segment on her podcast, The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor invited Sevigny and recalled their fun together. Barrymore revealed, "We had a really amazing hang time at the Sunset Marquis Hotel. We were getting together. We had a long dinner, we talked about a story that I am so passionate about, which ended up becoming a film that Chloë was not only in but got nominated for an Academy Award for called 'Boys Don’t Cry.' That’s a bond for us," according to Parade.

She added, "I thought I would turn our intimate, fun moment in the Sunset Marquis into a trivia question." In response, Sevigny enthusiastically responded, "We should! We are entertainers!" To make the game interesting, the ET star picked a woman from the audience and asked her to make the right choice and win a whopping prize of $1,000.

She then asked, "We shared something in the bathroom in the ‘90s. What was it? A. Lipstick, B. Toilet Paper, C. A Kiss." The woman answered, 'Lipstick' which turned out to be the incorrect option. Barrymore turned to her audience and revealed, "Well, it did involve lipstick." Sevigny quipped, "It was the ‘90s!" and laughed out loud and Barrymore followed, "It was the ‘90s. It was a kiss. We were very free and just having the best time and it was just the sexiest [and] cutest." The woman who gave the wrong answer was awarded the prize money only with a promise to spend it on something very specific.

"Go out and buy a bunch of lipsticks, okay?" Barrymore told her. The candid revelation shocked the audience and viewers alike. Towards the end of the episode when a fan asked her for dating advice, the host said, "No matter how badly you have ever been hurt, you have to not believe that that is what is in your future or that someone else deserves that baggage," as reported by Hello! magazine.

She continued, "You have to be brave, and you just have to be convinced that each individual, circumstance, person, and situation is probably going to present [itself] differently. It is not the repetitive fear that you have in your mind that you project." She added softly, "I am talking to myself." The audience clapped in response to her honesty, while the actor further revealed how she managed to learn the lesson after decades of falling in and out of love. The segment though wholesome, shocked many as Barrymore has been quite private about her romantic life since her split from Will Kopelman in 2016.