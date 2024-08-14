When Drake Offered to Pay Medical Bills for a Woman With Multiple Sclerosis

Drake became this woman's Secret Santa last year when on October 6, 2023, the Canadian interrupted his performance in Toronto to offer to pay for a fan's medical bills after learning she has multiple sclerosis. “I’ma pay whatever it takes to get you to get the best help in the world, I promise you that,” the Hotline Bling rapper told a woman in the crowd, reported PageSix. The 36-year-old God's Plan singer also extended an invitation to the woman to attend his second show in his hometown on October 7.

In the heartwarming video that was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Grammy winner promised to “connect” the fan with Noah '40' Shebib, his longtime music producer who also has MS. “You know, my brother ’40’ is one of the strongest people on Earth, and he fights through a lot of things,” Drake said, adding, “Maybe y’all can have a conversation.” Shebib, who has worked on many songs with the Canadian rapper, received the chronic illness diagnosis more than ten years ago. It seems the singer is living up to his own lyrics from the 2020 song When To Say When: “I got all these blessings just to give it to others anyway.”

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS is a condition that affects the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system. It's unknown what exactly causes the disorder, but the resulting disruption in communication signals to the brain causes unpredictable symptoms such as numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness, or even paralysis.

Drake showed even more kindness by extending an offer to pay the tuition for two additional admirers who had made signs requesting financial support. In another video taken during the Toronto stop of his It's All a Blur Tour, he can be heard saying as the fans all erupted in applause and cheer for the singer, “This what I’ma do. We payin’ for your tuition tonight. And we gonna find five more people that need their tuition paid. I’m taking care of everything.”

The Nonstop musician has previously also displayed his humanitarian side many times. Drake contributed $100,000 to the National Bail Out fund in 2020, which was established to aid protesters who were detained during the George Floyd demonstrations. Two years before this, the rapper spent $50,000 to purchase groceries for Miami store customers. He also gave a University of Miami student $50,000 at the same time to cover her academic expenses. Additionally, he gave $50,000 to the Lotus House Women's Shelter in the city. Two weeks later, the One Dance musician showed even more generosity by rewarding a hotel cleaner for her dedication by giving her a $10,000 shopping spree and spa day.

