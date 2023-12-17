7 Cutest Moments of Donna Kelce With Her Sons Travis and Jason

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christian Petersen

Donna Kelce, the devoted mother of NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, emerged as a fan favorite during the 2023 Super Bowl when her sons faced off on the field. Jason and Travis, active in the league since 2011 and 2013, respectively, brought their mother into the spotlight that year. Donna's endearing moment that stole the show was wearing a clever two-sided jersey; she showcased her support for both sons, creating a heartwarming connection with fans. As a grandmother of three, Donna extends her love beyond the game, cherishing adorable moments with Jason's daughters—Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. Whether on trips to Disney or football outings, Donna Kelce continues to shower love and pride, solidifying her role as the No. 1 fan in the lives of her football star sons.

1. Donna Kelce's 1,300-Mile Dash to Cheer Sons in Dual Wild Card Games

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cooper Neill

Donna Kelce's unwavering support for her sons, Travis and Jason, was fully displayed at the Phoenix Pro Bowl Welcome Party. A dedicated football mom, she has consistently gone the extra mile for her boys. Traveling over 1,300 miles in a single day, Donna attended both of her sons' wild card games, facing logistical challenges and inclement weather with humor and determination. At Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, she witnessed Jason's game against the Buccaneers, and then she caught a flight to Kansas City for Travis' match against the Steelers. The NFL X (formerly Twitter) account documented her adventures, celebrating her triumphant arrival at Arrowhead Stadium and capturing the moment she surprised Travis with a question during the post-game press conference, as reported by People.

2. Their Time Off the Field

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Barry Brecheisen

Donna revealed to ET that choosing a 'favorite son' is impossible for her. Nonetheless, she joked, "Right now, Jason's a little ahead because of the grandchildren. But I'm sure Travis will take it over soon one of these days." The mother of two then clarified, "I can't, you know, as a mother, you just can't pick one against the other. It's 50/50, and it always will be." In a heartwarming snapshot from January 2020, the family enjoyed a trip to Disney World, capturing a sweet family moment with Jason's wife proudly holding their baby girl, Wyatt.

3. They Love Spending Special Moments in Each Other's Company

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christian Petersen

In a radiant 4th of July weekend selfie from 2015, the family matriarch beamed alongside her children, which momma Kelce also uploaded on Instagram. Donna, emphasizing the significance of family in a recent interview, expressed, "Family is very important to me, both current and ancestors. When we get together, we reminisce, tell stories, look at photos, and revel in the memories. It's important to share those stories and preserve them for future generations." For the Kelce family, holidays revolve around the NFL schedule. Even in the youth of Jason and Travis, the Kelces frequently traveled for sporting events during holidays, leading to unconventional Thanksgiving celebrations, as reported by Country Living.

4. Donna Kelce Has Always Been Proud of Her Sons

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

In February 2016, Donna and her sons wore radiant smiles at Turtle Bay Resort, capturing a moment of family joy. While Donna wholeheartedly supports both her sons, she revealed a playful bias when it comes to football. Speaking to Today, she praised the passionate fan bases of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, acknowledging their dedication on game day. Donna humorously disclosed the sibling rivalry, stating, "Jason would say I'm going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis. And I keep telling him, 'No, you've given me grandchildren.' So we'll leave it at that. It's always about the grand," reported OK! Magazine.

5. Donna is Always There For Her Sons, No Matter What

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregory Shamus

In a February 2020 Instagram post, Donna and her son Jason showed their support for the Kansas City Chiefs and their admiration for coach Andy Reid. Fast forward to Super Bowl LVII, where a historic matchup unfolded: brothers Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs faced off, marking the first time siblings played against each other in the game's history. In the stands, their devoted mother, Donna, witnessed the intense showdown. After congratulating Travis on his team's victory, Donna offered solace to her visibly emotional older son Jason with a heartfelt embrace, reported CBS News.

6. Donna is a Role Model

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christian Petersen

Travis and Jason weren't in the snapshot with their mom when she showcased her draft excitement by donning the masks of her sons' teams in two photos. Nonetheless, the brothers recently poured their emotions into a poignant New Heights podcast episode before a brief hiatus. Around the one-hour mark, Jason opened up about his first post-Super Bowl emotional moment, recalling the awe he felt upon seeing his mom. "She was on top of the world for a week," Jason tearfully shared. Travis, fighting back tears, added, "She was the heavyweight champ," as reported by Marca.

7. They Have Fun And Close Bond

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

In a May 2020 photo, Donna captured a moment of family bliss with the Kelce brothers and their dogs, captioning it "#ucbearcats enjoying family." Donna also revealed her joy for Travis' thriving romance with singer Taylor Swift. Proud of her youngest son's achievement, Donna remarked that Travis 'shot for the stars!' As their relationship matured, Donna opened up about Travis's happiness, telling WSJ, "He's happier than I've seen him in a long time ... God bless him." Jason fondly reminisced about pre-fame family dinners and shared a humorous anecdote about a coffee table being lifted to meet them at face level, reported People.

