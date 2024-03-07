Donda Academy, Founded by Kanye West, Faces Transformations Amid Legal Battle With Former Teachers

Amid ongoing legal battles and allegations of misconduct, Kanye West’s Donda Academy, a Christian private school funded by the rapper, has recently undergone prominent changes and rebranding. The institution, initially named Donda Academy, has now been revamped as Donda Ray Academy, paying tribute to West’s mother and father. This transformation comes as the academy relocates to a new site in Chatsworth, located in California’s San Fernando Valley. The revamped Donda Ray Academy had launched numerous modifications, including a renewed focus on basketball, choir, and dance programs. Additionally, the academy has hired top choreographers to elevate the teaching experience for its students. Vocal training is also being offered, as showcased in recent social media posts shared by the academy on its newly created Instagram account.

As per the reports of Radar, despite the legal turmoil surrounding the academy, West remains dedicated to providing quality education to the students. An insider revealed that West was determined to persevere and not give up on the children, highlighting his dedication to their betterment and educational development. However, the academy has been tangled in controversy following lawsuits filed by former teachers, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers. Allegations against the academy include health, safety, and educational violations, such as lack of bullying prevention measures, absence of janitorial and medical services, and failure to comply with nutrition guidelines. Hailey and Byers claimed that the academy’s regulations jeopardized the welfare of the students, citing instances of unsanitary conditions, inadequate nutrition, and discriminatory practices. They also blamed the academy for their termination as a retaliatory step against their complaints regarding the institution’s unlawful and unsafe practices.

In response to the legal battles, West and Donda Academy have ferociously denied any wrongdoing. They have refuted the accusations and have sought dismissal of the lawsuits, claiming that West had no indulgence in the operations of the academy. As per the complaint, “In one incident, a student assaulted an eighth-grade student by slapping her, then attempted to assault another teacher. The student had multiple accounts of bullying, both physically and verbally, that had gone without discipline.” as reported by Daily Mail.

The plaintiffs' attorney, Ron Zambrano shared, “Clearly, Ye has a big problem on his hands with this school, and the addition of Ms. Meeks to the complaint only serves to reinforce the nightmarish conditions for staff and students at Donda Academy. Ms. Meeks was fired months before Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers were terminated but all three clearly witnessed the same illegal and disturbing code violations and conduct at the school, and all three were given the same retaliatory and unlawful treatment merely for trying to stand up for the students’ rights to a meaningful education. Donda and Ye now have an established pattern of retaliation, from two independent sources, to contend with.” As the legal battles unfold, the allegations against Donda Academy underscore the complexities and challenges facing the institution.