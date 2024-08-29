Trump's GOP Critic Liz Cheney Once Said He is the 'Single Most Dangerous Threat' to the United States

Former President Donald J. Trump has no shortage of critics, and on the list is Liz Cheney, Former Wyoming Republican Representative, who gave an explosive interview calling the 77-year-old the 'single most dangerous threat' to the United States. Cheney sat down with CNN's State of the Union host Jake Tapper to discuss her own presidential run and the future of America if Trump gets re-elected. Tapper questioned, "Donald Trump is likely to be the next Republican presidential nominee... It could happen. What would a second Donald Trump term look like?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

The 57-year-old GOP member replied, "He cannot be the next president because if he is, all of the things that he attempted to do but was stopped from doing by responsible people around him at the Department of Justice, at the White House Counsel's Office … he will do."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

It's worth noting that Cheney has been one of the most vocal Republican critics of Trump. In fact, previously, her staunch disapproval of the ex-President even cost her a congressional seat. as per The Guardian. She was also the Vice Chair of the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. "There will be no guardrails. And everyone has been warned," she continued. "There could be no question that he will unravel the institutions of our democracy," Cheney added, per CNN.

Her fiery comments on Trump's re-election came at a time when the presidential hopeful has ninety criminal charges for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election against Joe Biden. Although she asserted that the American people should do anything to prevent Trump from 'setting foot anywhere near' the Oval Office, what if he still makes it? Tapper asked, "If it came down to it, even though you disagree with Joe Biden on almost every issue under the sun, would you vote for him [Biden] than Donald Trump?" Cheney said we are 'gonna see what happens' and 'gonna see how things unfold.' She continued, "I think Donald Trump is the single most dangerous threat we face," while also talking about other candidates in the presidential race.

This was January 6th.

This is not “legitimate political discourse.” pic.twitter.com/lKgbVyVcJr — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) February 4, 2022

The host interrupted, "Would you be one of them?" Cheney responded, "I will definitely spend the year until the 2024 election helping elected candidates who believe in the Constitution and who take their responsibilities seriously to Congress." Tapper asked, "But you're not ruling out a presidential run?" "No, I'm not," Cheney concluded. She also emphasized she wouldn't take any step that would further help Trump gain more votes, for instance, going for an independent bid that would pull votes from President Biden.

In 2022, the former Wyoming Representative called Trump 'a domestic threat that we have never faced.' The Congresswoman gave a vigorous speech denouncing the Republican leader. She criticized, "At this moment, we are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before- and that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic."

Cheney alleged, "He is aided by Republican leaders and elected officials who made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man," adding, "Even after all we've seen, they're enabling his lies," reported The New York Times.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 23, 2023. It has since been updated.