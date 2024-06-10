Donald Trump’s Two Qualifications for a President Have Some Scratching Their Heads

Social media critics are making fun of Donald Trump after he revealed two things he feels every president should have. Trump told Sean Hannity during his most recent Fox News interview, "We need a president that's sharp and that's respected." Some on X—including the campaign of President Joe Biden—took issue with Trump's standards and implied that he lacks both qualities.

Trump, who told Americans to inject bleach, could barely walk down a ramp, and was laughed at by the United Nations: “We need a president who is sharp and respected” pic.twitter.com/1IF5ZFpfUE — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 6, 2024

In response to the clip, the Biden campaign shared on X, "Trump, who told Americans to inject bleach, could barely walk down a ramp, and was laughed at by the United Nations: 'We need a president who is sharp and respected'". During the height of COVID-19, Trump made a remark about bleach, which the campaign is referencing. When asked about potential methods of combating the illness, Trump veered off script and made comments about disinfectants and UV rays. However, Trump didn't ask the public to inject bleach.

Ok, people, read what Trump said and compare it to Bidens campaign, saying he said "injecting bleach" notice they won't show the video? pic.twitter.com/h5ERhWpDbp — LadyKat47🇺🇸 (@Lmvm71) June 6, 2024

Another user shared on X, "Yeah, that’s definitely not gonna be u Mr 34x Convicted Felon." One more user added, "TRUMP: “We need a president who is sharp and respected” Take your own advice, Donald. Drop out of the race." Some others stood in support of Trump as one commented, "Keep repeating that lie hahaha Just proves how desperate & dumb democrats are as the majority of Americans can’t wait to vote for the GOAT convicted felon & make Trump YOUR president again." Another one further added, "Again, this idea that Trump suggested to inject Bleach is a pervasive blatant lie that is being repeated to this day. It is irresponsible but nothing new. Pretty disgusting."

Wow! The Democrat paid shill are getting desperate. You can tell with 4,8 and 12 second clips — DaneG (@Dane__Garcia) June 6, 2024

After a New York jury found former president Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, news organizations and pollsters released numerous quick surveys over the weekend. The majority of respondents (57%) said the jury in Trump's trial got it right, according to a CBS News/YouGov survey. Supporting this conclusion were polls conducted by Morning Consult (54% of registered voters approved of the decision) and ABC News/Ipsos (50% of people thought the ruling was right). One in ten Republicans say they are less inclined to vote for Trump following the decision, according to the headline of a Reuters survey that was published on Saturday.

Prior to the decision, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey revealed almost the same results as the 10% of GOP voters who said they would vote against Trump. In that study, which was conducted from May 21 to 23, 10% of Republicans said that if Trump was found guilty, they would be less inclined to vote for him, 25% said they would be more likely, and 68% said it would not matter. These results from the ABC News/Ipsos survey are worth keeping an eye on even if the general political landscape seems to remain unchanged: A slim majority of independents think that Trump should withdraw his campaign and that the ruling was justified.