Donald Trump's Second Suspected Shooter Ryan Wesley Routh's Son, Arrested for THIS Reason

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence and child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The apple didn't fall far from the tree. Ryan Wesley Routh's son, Oran Routh has been arrested after his father tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump. However, his charges are unrelated to his father's. Oran is in federal custody in North Carolina after officials found 'hundreds' of images of child pornography at his Guilford County home.

The prosecutor wrote in his complaint, "A review of the SD card located in Device-1 revealed that it contained hundreds of child pornography files. These files include videos from a known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina," as per the Daily Mail. The questionable content was discovered in Oran's Samsung Galaxy Note device, which was located in his primary bedroom. According to the complaint, he was in talks with someone in advertising, who was responsible for selling the illegal content.

JUST IN: Would-be Trump assass*in's son, who once called himself a "reasonable person" because he didn't like Trump, arrested on child p*rn charges.



Ryan Routh's son Oran Routh was arrested after investigators say they found hundreds of files.



The discovery came while… pic.twitter.com/ral1PjpGFE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Oran's 58-year-old father was accused of trying to shoot the Republican nominee at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. On September 15, Ryan sat outside the club, hiding in the bushes, reportedly waiting for more than 12 hours to get a clear shot at Trump. The Secret Service protection assigned to Trump spotted his gun's barrel and prevented the unthinkable, BBC reported.

As the investigation progressed into the second potential assassination attempt, it was revealed that he wrote a lengthy note intending to kill the former president. If convicted of the charges, he could face serious jail time. Ryan, interestingly, addressed 'the world' in his letter, which he posted to an unnamed person. It read, "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster."

Trump Assassin ... Ryan Wesley Routh handwritten letter, addressed to “The World,” stated, among other things, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job;… pic.twitter.com/xmcw9IdtCr — SubX.News (@SubxNews) September 23, 2024

Ryan added, "It is up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job. Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest knows that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a US president. US presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity," the New York Post reported.

When the unknown person opened the box, he immediately informed the authorities. The box also had "ammunition, a metal pipe, miscellaneous building materials, tools, and four phones." Ryan was extremely critical of Trump. He ripped the ex-president's foreign policy, arguing, "He [the former president] ended relations with Iran like a child and now the Middle East has unraveled."



If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453



If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273)