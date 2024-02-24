Donald Trump's Hometown Newspaper Endorses Joe Biden for 2024: 'Much to Fear'

In a surprising turn of events, Donald Trump's hometown newspaper in Florida, The Palm Beach Post, has seemingly taken a stance contrary to expectations by publishing an opinion piece endorsing President Joe Biden. The editorial, published on Wednesday, sent a clear message, expressing that 'the nation would have much to fear' from a potential second Trump term. Situated in Palm Beach County, the same locale as Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, the newspaper's endorsement carries weight, considering Mar-a-Lago has served as Trump's primary residence since 2019.

If Trump thought his relocation to Florida would see him beloved in a red state, he is surely disappointed, as The Palm Beach Post has published an editorial urging voters to support Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump.https://t.co/aszGCQF1Tj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 23, 2024

While people in both parties have voiced concerns about Biden and things like his age, the Post advised readers who aren't sure about their choice to 'look with a set of fresh eyes' at what has recently happened with Trump. For context, according to a study conducted in August by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 77% of Americans said that Biden was too old to serve a second term. 69% of Democrats who took the survey agreed with that statement, as per Newsweek.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Even while the former President has claimed he is in superb cognitive condition, age concerns may also be a problem for Trump's candidacy. If Trump wins, he will begin a new term at 78 years old. There is also growing unease about his previous remarks regarding NATO, in which Trump 'threatened' to sever ties with nations failing to pay their dues to NATO.

Another pain point for Trump has been his numerous legal battles (and losses). Due to his remarks in 2019, Trump was ordered to pay former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll $65 million in punitive damages, $11 million for reputational restoration, and $7.3 million in compensatory damages, as per CNBC. Carroll received a $5 million award after a jury found in a separate civil defamation trial in May 2023 that Trump had sexually assaulted and defamed her. The former President declared he would challenge the most recent ruling, which was given in January, and has consistently denied any misconduct.

Earlier this month, a judge also ruled that Trump was guilty of corporate fraud and ordered to pay $354.9 million in penalties. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and his legal team has announced that they would file an appeal. However, as a consequence, Trump was barred from obtaining bank loans in New York and from holding a position as director in the company for three years.

The Houston Chronicle, the largest newspaper in the state of TX— where the majority of the population are stunningly corrupt, ignorant MAGAts— has now endorsed Joe Biden.



They absolutely slammed Trump, and didn’t mince words when describing the danger his re-election would pose. https://t.co/9DronLVh47 — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) February 22, 2024

Several Republican and MAGA personalities have recently responded sharply to the endorsement of President Biden by The Houston Chronicle, one of the largest newspapers in Texas. In order to 'make life better' for the American people and avoid the 'chaos, corruption, and danger to the nation' that would come with his presumed Republican opponent in 2024, Trump, the editorial board of The Houston Chronicle announced that they would be supporting Biden in the Democratic primary and for reelection.