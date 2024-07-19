Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Has All These Adorable Things To Say About Her ‘Normal Grandpa’

Being the first of the next generation of Trumps to formally enter politics, Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of the former president Donald Trump, took the stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and sang adorable praises of her grandfather. Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump was introduced by her father before his address.

The grateful adolescent tried to show the more "normal" aspects of the 45th president of the United States and referred to her grandfather as an "inspiration," per The Daily Beast. The youngster is seemingly continuing in the political footsteps of her father and grandfather, with her attending an event for the conservative youth organization Turning Point Action recently.

As a father, I could not be more proud of my daughter Kai and the amazing job she did last night. She reached out to me on Monday morning and simply said she feels very strongly that she wants to talk about her grandfather at the RNC and she nailed it! pic.twitter.com/8QXiPO4jlu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 18, 2024

Kai dotes on her grandpa, saying at the convention, “He’s just a normal grandpa, he gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.” The young Trump also protested the ex-president's portrayal in the media, following very closely in the footsteps of her father and grandpa.

“The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving, he truly wants the best for this country.” During the convention, the younger Trump revealed that her grandpa talks to her about golf a lot. “He calls me during the middle of the school day to how my golf game is going and tells me all about his. But then I had to remind him that I’m in school and I have to call him back later.”

Kai enjoys playing golf as much as her grandpa does, and a majority of her social media presence is devoted to posts about the game. The doting granddaughter shared that Donald frequently tries to get into her head when she's on the opposite side, per CBS News. "But I have to remind him, I'm a Trump, too," she said, smiling. After winning the Ladies Club Championship at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, she shared a picture of herself with Donald on social media. Kai stated in a video that she started playing golf at the age of two and thanked her mother for introducing her to the game on her YouTube channel.

After the assassination attempt on Donald at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Kai posted a photo in support of her grandfather's presidential campaign, captioned, "We love you, Grandpa. Never stop fighting!" At the convention too, she referred to the shooting. "On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he had been shot," she said. "And I just wanted to know if he was OK. It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person. A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he's still standing."